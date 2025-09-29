Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zarqa University Joins 16Th International Conference On Jordan's History And Archaeology In Athens

2025-09-29 07:07:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Zarqa, Sept. 29 (Petra) – Zarqa University participated in the 16th International Conference on the History and Archaeology of Jordan, recently hosted by the University of Athens, Greece, with leading researchers and scholars from around the world.
Hashem Khreis from the Faculty of Arts, Department of History, represented the university at the conference, presenting a specialized research paper entitled, "Discovery of an Iron Age Ceramic Statue in the Tel Zar'ah Area, Located 4 km South of Umm Qais, Northern Jordan."
The paper focused on aspects of identity, rituals, and daily life at Tel Zar'ah in particular, and in Jordan more broadly, drawing on precise scientific comparisons with other archaeological sites across the Levant.
Khreis highlighted that this archaeological discovery provides valuable insights into artistic traditions, social practices, and religious symbolic expressions that characterized Iron Age communities.
He affirmed that the findings contribute a new scholarly dimension enriching historical and archaeological studies of the region.

