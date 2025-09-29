Ukraine Entering Arms Markets In US, EU, Middle East, Africa President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today at the Staff meeting there were reports regarding our needs for long-range weapons – in the short term, by the end of the year, and in the long term. The precision of our soldiers helps defend the entire country," Zelensky said.

He noted that contracts are being planned and production is organized in such a way that Ukraine's arsenals remain sufficiently stocked.

"We are also working on exports – controlled exports of certain types of weapons that we have in surplus. This can truly provide Ukraine with additional funds for producing items that are in short supply, urgently needed at the front, and those that have proven most effective in striking deep into Russian territory," Zelensky said.

Zelensky calls for maximum missile and drone production

According to him, agreements have already been reached on four export platforms: the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and also Africa.

"We will be preparing the relevant agreements," Zelensky added.

On September 21, Zelensky stated that Ukraine had already received initial proposals from partners regarding exports of modern Ukrainian-made weapons.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine