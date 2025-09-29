Ukrainian Troops Train In Denmark On Countering Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Joint exercises Wings of Defense have started in the Kingdom of Denmark, with Ukrainian specialists in countering attack drones taking part alongside their Danish colleagues," the statement said.

The General Staff noted that Ukrainian servicemembers arrived in Denmark to support their partners in connection with the recent appearance of unidentified drones over the country.

Throughout the week, the participants will work on practical tasks, share knowledge and experience, improve their training, and strengthen their ability to counter aerial threats.

"Such exercises are an important step in enhancing the interoperability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Denmark and make our nations stronger in their common pursuit of peace and security in Europe," the statement added.

On Sunday, September 28, Denmark ordered a week-long ban on civilian drone flights after unidentified UAVs were spotted overnight at several military facilities. Due to the drone incidents, Danish airports were closed for the third time in a week.

Photos: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces