US President Voices Deep Appreciation For Amir's Efforts To Achieve Peace In The Region
Washington: President of the United States of America HE Donald Trump voiced his deep appreciation for the efforts of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to achieve peace and stability in the region, describing His Highness as an amazing person who seeks peace.
During a press conference held on Monday, HE the US President stressed the importance of Qatar's pivotal and strategic role as a reliable and effective mediator in efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East, emphasizing the significance of its constructive contribution to achieving diplomatic solutions.
His Excellency also noted the wonderful and productive phone call he had earlier today with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, stressing the importance of the close partnership and ongoing coordination with the State of Qatar in supporting peace efforts and enhancing regional stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment