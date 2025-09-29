US President Voices Deep Appreciation For Amir's Efforts To Achieve Peace In The Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: President of the United States of America HE Donald Trump voiced his deep appreciation for the efforts of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to achieve peace and stability in the region, describing His Highness as an amazing person who seeks peace.

During a press conference held on Monday, HE the US President stressed the importance of Qatar's pivotal and strategic role as a reliable and effective mediator in efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East, emphasizing the significance of its constructive contribution to achieving diplomatic solutions.

His Excellency also noted the wonderful and productive phone call he had earlier today with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, stressing the importance of the close partnership and ongoing coordination with the State of Qatar in supporting peace efforts and enhancing regional stability.