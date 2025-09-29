Trump Announces Netanyahu's Approval Of Gaza Peace Plan
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 29 (Petra) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to the peace plan for the Gaza Strip.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Netanyahu on Monday, Trump stated that if the other party agrees to the proposal, it must commit to implementing all the principles outlined in the plan.
Trump explained that the plan calls for the establishment of a new international supervisory body for the Gaza Strip, named the "Peace Council," which would be responsible for forming a government in Gaza with Palestinian participation.
