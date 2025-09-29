Zelensky Calls For Maximum Missile And Drone Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"I held a Technological Staff meeting. Producers of our long-range weapons were present at the meeting. The key issue is production volumes. The Ministry of Defense and other government officials, our defense and security forces, and all the main companies that produce Ukrainian drones and missiles were in the discussion today," he said.

He added that this format works best – "when everyone is in the same conversation, when all those involved in preparing important decisions who are actually affected can bring real information to the table and cannot lie."

Zelensky noted there were differing assessments of domestic production potential and companies' real capacities.

"Yesterday I spoke in detail with our manufacturers and I spoke with them again today. Then everyone responsible on the state side for contracts and financing joined. We must produce the maximum, and our Ukrainian production capacity is still far from being filled," he said.

Ukrainian weapons able to reach any military targets in Russia - FM Sybiha

Zelensky said Ukrainian funding is being directed so that every company capable of delivering quality results receives orders and can fulfil them in full.

"Partners are helping us with financing, especially for drones. That is important and it is noticeable. The task of the Ministry of Defense and all involved institutions is to ensure producers receive as many orders as they can realistically fulfil," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine