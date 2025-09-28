Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,110 Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,211 (+7) Russian tanks, 23,290 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 33,231 (+45) artillery systems, 1,503 multiple rocket launchers, 1,223 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,747 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 427 warplanes, 345 helicopters, 64,385 (+454) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 63,040 (+131) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,977 pieces of special equipment.
Read also: Enemy continues attempts to encircle Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration – military
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
