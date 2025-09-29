Jordan Showcases Cultural Indicators 2030 Project At UNESCO Mondiacult 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 29 (Petra) – Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh highlighted the country's experience in implementing the "Cultural Indicators 2030" project, in partnership with UNESCO, supported by the European Union, and in collaboration with a broad range of national institutions.Rawashdeh delivered his remarks Monday morning at the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Political Development, "Mondiacult 2025," held in Barcelona, Spain, a leading platform for dialogue and cooperation in cultural policy.According to the ministry, Rawashdeh addressed fellow ministers of culture, international governmental organizations, academia, civil society, youth representatives, and private sector partners, emphasizing that since the project's launch in Jordan in 2025, its primary goal has been to highlight culture's contribution to sustainable development not just as a theoretical concept, but as a practical exercise based on clear, measurable indicators.He explained that Jordan adapted international frameworks to local realities, taking into account the country's challenges and opportunities, and stressed that the project provides a platform for collecting national and local cultural data. Despite anticipated difficulties in obtaining updated data from multiple sources, close collaboration among Jordanian ministries and institutions has been key to success.Rawashdeh noted that the ministry formed a dedicated project team, along with a national team comprising representatives from the ministries of Planning and International Cooperation, Finance, Tourism and Antiquities, Education, Higher Education, Industry and Trade, Youth, Environment, and Labor, as well as the Department of Statistics and civil society institutions.He added that this collaboration represents more than procedural coordination; it signifies a shift toward viewing culture as a sector intertwined with public policies in heritage, education, economy, and environment. One of the project's key milestones is adopting the city of Al-Salt, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as a practical model demonstrating how cities can place culture at the center of local development and foster social and economic innovation.Rawashdeh stressed that Jordan's Cultural Indicators 2030 experience is not merely a technical exercise but a political and cultural message to the international community, asserting that culture is a right, a pillar for social cohesion, and a tool to enhance resilience amid economic, environmental, and humanitarian challenges.He emphasized that the project serves as a platform for regional and international cooperation, positioning Jordan, due to its geographic and historical role, as a hub for sharing expertise in evidence-based cultural policies.He called on UNESCO and partners to support the wider adoption of this experience across the Arab world and to develop South–South and North–South cooperation mechanisms for mutual benefit and unified efforts toward sustainable development goals.Rawashdeh underlined that investing in culture is as vital as investing in infrastructure or the economy, highlighting culture's role in creating jobs, protecting the environment, building skills, and expanding community participation. He affirmed Jordan's commitment to sharing its experience as a model for the region.In conclusion, he thanked UNESCO for its leadership in this initiative, the European Union for its ongoing support, and all Jordanian institutions involved, reaffirming that Jordan will continue advancing this agenda with the conviction that culture is the path to a more just, prosperous, and sustainable future.