Optical Illusion: Trippy Painting Challenges Viewers To Find Hidden Faces, Figures Within Artwork

MENAFN - Live Mint) Optical illusion? Have you ever been tricked into seeing something that is not really there? If yes, then you have already experienced the power of an optical illusion. The illusions play on the brain's perception, making us interpret images differently than they actually are. And in the world of illusion art, Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak is a master of deception.

Optical Illusion: 'I Was Thirteen'

One of Shupliak's most-talked-about paintings, I Was Thirteen, created in 2009, is a brilliant example of how art can be a mind-boggling visual brain teaser. At first glance, the painting seems to be a portrait of Taras Shevchenko, Ukraine's legendary poet and writer.

The artwork however is more than a portrait. It is a layered narrative of perception, memory, and creativity. Upon a closer inspection, the oil painting turns into an optical illusion rich with hidden elements and surreal details.

Oleg Shupliak created this painting in 2009

Optical illusion: A deceptive portrait

What appears to be Shevchenko's face is cleverly formed using various natural and man-made objects. If you look closely at the contours of the face, the eyes and notice the jawline, you will realise they have been ingeniously crafted from man-made objects.

The oil on canvas artwork, which is a part of the artist's Hidden images series, has multiple images concealed within one. If you would like to challenge yourself, try finding the hidden sheep scattered through the landscape: some may require a keen eye to spot. Additionally, look for humanoid figures.

Look closely and each glance may reveal new details and perspectives. This optical illusion artwork will surely blow your mind.

Optical illusion: How many hidden images can you find?

Did you find your answers yet? In total , there are four grazing sheep embedded in the landscape of the painting with some more prominent. While two are positioned to one side of the face, a third lies above them, and a fourth sheep is hidden deeper in the background.

Apart from the little boy whose mane of hair forms the contour of the nose, there are some humanoid figures concealed in Shevchenko's eyes.

FAQsWho painted the illusion artwork titled 'I Was Thirteen'?

The painting was created by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shuplyak in 2009.

What are optical illusion pictures with hidden images called?

Optical illusion pictures with hidden images are often referred to as "hidden object illusions" or "visual puzzles."

How many optical illusions are there?

There is no definitive count of optical illusions, as new ones are constantly being created. However, there are countless types and categories, including geometric illusions, ambiguous images, and motion illusions.

Can everyone see optical illusions?

Most people can perceive optical illusions, but individual perception may vary. Some may find certain illusions more challenging to interpret than others.