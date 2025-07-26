403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hamas hails Macron’s vow to acknowledge Palestinian statehood
(MENAFN) The militant group Hamas, based in Gaza, has praised French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent announcement that France will officially recognize Palestine as a state. Hamas called on other nations to take similar steps in support of Palestinian self-determination.
Macron revealed the decision on Thursday, with a formal declaration expected at the United Nations General Assembly in September. He described the move as a significant step toward achieving peace in the Middle East. However, the announcement drew strong criticism from the United States and Israel, who warned it might have negative consequences.
In a statement, Hamas described Macron’s decision as “a positive step in the right direction toward justice” and said it reflected growing global support for the Palestinian cause. The group encouraged especially European Union countries to follow France’s example.
Several nations, including Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Mexico, have already formally recognized Palestine. Russia also reaffirmed its recognition dating back to the Soviet Union’s support in 1988.
The US and Israel have condemned Macron’s move as “propaganda” that rewards terrorism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that recognizing Palestine now “risks creating another Iranian proxy similar to Gaza.”
If France proceeds, it would become the first major G7 country—among the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Italy—to officially recognize Palestinian statehood.
Meanwhile, efforts toward a ceasefire remain stalled. The proposed truce includes a 60-day halt to fighting, with Hamas releasing hostages and remains in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Humanitarian aid would increase, and both sides would negotiate a lasting peace deal.
However, Hamas demands a full Israeli withdrawal and end to hostilities to release all hostages, while Israel insists Hamas must disarm and give up control to achieve peace.
Recently, the US pulled back its negotiating team, citing Hamas’ unwillingness to pursue a ceasefire. The conflict erupted in October 2023 following a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people. Since then, over 59,000 Palestinians have died, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Macron revealed the decision on Thursday, with a formal declaration expected at the United Nations General Assembly in September. He described the move as a significant step toward achieving peace in the Middle East. However, the announcement drew strong criticism from the United States and Israel, who warned it might have negative consequences.
In a statement, Hamas described Macron’s decision as “a positive step in the right direction toward justice” and said it reflected growing global support for the Palestinian cause. The group encouraged especially European Union countries to follow France’s example.
Several nations, including Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Mexico, have already formally recognized Palestine. Russia also reaffirmed its recognition dating back to the Soviet Union’s support in 1988.
The US and Israel have condemned Macron’s move as “propaganda” that rewards terrorism. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that recognizing Palestine now “risks creating another Iranian proxy similar to Gaza.”
If France proceeds, it would become the first major G7 country—among the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Italy—to officially recognize Palestinian statehood.
Meanwhile, efforts toward a ceasefire remain stalled. The proposed truce includes a 60-day halt to fighting, with Hamas releasing hostages and remains in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Humanitarian aid would increase, and both sides would negotiate a lasting peace deal.
However, Hamas demands a full Israeli withdrawal and end to hostilities to release all hostages, while Israel insists Hamas must disarm and give up control to achieve peace.
Recently, the US pulled back its negotiating team, citing Hamas’ unwillingness to pursue a ceasefire. The conflict erupted in October 2023 following a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people. Since then, over 59,000 Palestinians have died, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment