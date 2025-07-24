Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Rishabh Pant's 'Resilience' After Injury-Defying Fifty
Pant's courage was on full display when he hobbled out to bat on Day 2 of the Manchester Test after suffering a blow to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot on the opening day.
He received a rousing standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd as he limped to the middle following Shardul Thakur's dismissal for 41. Despite obvious discomfort and struggling to complete singles, Pant fought through the pain to score a gritty 54, helping India reach 358 before being dismissed.
“Resilience is about playing through pain and rising above it. @RishabhPant17 showed tremendous character by walking back into the game with an injury and delivering a performance like that. His fifty is a powerful reminder of the grit and determination it takes to represent your country. A brave effort, and one that will be remembered for a long time. Well played, Rishabh,” Tendulkar posted on X.
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also lauded Pant's bravery and wrote,“Very brave effort from the ultimate team man. Well played @RishabhPant17. India have got a good score considering the conditions.”
Pant's injury occurred when a reverse sweep attempt off Chris Woakes struck his right foot during the 68th over on Day 1. With severe swelling and bleeding, Pant had to be taken off the field on a buggy after retiring hurt on 37. BCCI announced that Dhruv Jurel would take over wicketkeeping duties for the rest of the match while Pant remains available to bat as per 'team requirement'.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment