403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Integrated Transport Centre Launches Comprehensive Field Inspection Campaign Covering Taxis Across Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Thursday, July 24, 2025 – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has launched a comprehensive field inspection campaign covering various areas across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The campaign aims to verify taxi drivers’ compliance with the highest standards of cleanliness and personal appearance, as part of ITC’s regulatory role and ongoing efforts to enhance service quality and improve the customer experience.
The campaign is being conducted by field inspection teams using structured checklists and clearly defined evaluation criteria, including the driver’s general appearance, personal hygiene, the cleanliness of the vehicle’s interior and exterior, and adherence to preventive measures. The inspections are being carried out in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure broad oversight and integrated efforts.
This campaign is part of a broader series of regulatory initiatives undertaken by ITC to enhance the efficiency of the taxi fleet and improve the overall quality of services provided. It reflects ITC’s commitment to providing a transport environment that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s urban development objectives and meets the expectations of both residents and visitors.
ITC affirms that this campaign reflects its commitment to fostering a safe and reliable transport environment, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to enhance quality of life. The campaign is expected to contribute to improving the customer experience and enhancing the efficiency of taxi services across the Emirate.
The campaign is being conducted by field inspection teams using structured checklists and clearly defined evaluation criteria, including the driver’s general appearance, personal hygiene, the cleanliness of the vehicle’s interior and exterior, and adherence to preventive measures. The inspections are being carried out in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure broad oversight and integrated efforts.
This campaign is part of a broader series of regulatory initiatives undertaken by ITC to enhance the efficiency of the taxi fleet and improve the overall quality of services provided. It reflects ITC’s commitment to providing a transport environment that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s urban development objectives and meets the expectations of both residents and visitors.
ITC affirms that this campaign reflects its commitment to fostering a safe and reliable transport environment, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to enhance quality of life. The campaign is expected to contribute to improving the customer experience and enhancing the efficiency of taxi services across the Emirate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment