Strategic Insights Of Generative AI And Its Automotive Use Cases, 2025 Research Report - New Revenue Streams, Transforms Manufacturing, And Revolutionizes Customer Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Generative AI is transforming the automotive industry by optimizing supply chains, enhancing in-cabin experiences with AI-powered assistants, and driving innovation in autonomous and shared mobility. Key benefits include improved efficiency, design acceleration, and enhanced customer interactions. However, challenges like data privacy, reliability issues, and regulatory concerns must be tackled. As automakers harness GenAI, they can expect streamlined operations and enriched customer experiences, though large datasets and computing power are essential for full utilization.

Generative AI (Gen AI) continues to create an impact across industries including automotive. In the next decade, Gen AI is expected to significantly influence automotive value chains, increase efficiency, productivity, and reduce wastes. In the supply chain, it will be used to optimize inventory and demand forecasting while in product development it can be used to generate design ideas, accelerate prototyping, testing and to shorten the time-to-market.

In manufacturing, it can be used to reduce bottlenecks on the assembly line and provide real time insights to production engineers to make informed decisions. In retail, it can be used to provide 24x7 sales support to dealerships executing human- like interactions with potential customers. Inside the vehicle, Gen AI- driven voice assistants will become standard features in the next decade.

Beyond the automotive lifecycle, Gen AI will make a significant contribution towards autonomous vehicle development and operation. Gen AI start-ups which focus on solutions for autonomous vehicles will crop up in the coming decade driving innovation and fast tracking the development of such vehicles.

Gen AI will support shared mobility by helping increase the efficiency of fleet management, ride booking, pricing, and route planning. In logistics, it will play a key role in choosing the optimal vehicle for a trip, plan routes based on real time traffic data, and customer support functions. Gen AI will also play a key role across various corporate functions including Finance, Human Resources, and Marketing.

Growth Drivers



The Rapid Technological Transformation in the Automotive Industry: The automotive industry has seen transformational shifts in the past decade, with automakers embracing innovative technologies to digitize operations. GenAI will augment this transformation.

Endeavor to Enhance the In-Cabin Experience: Automakers are always on the lookout for ways in which they can enhance the in-cabin experience for their customers. GenAI will enable OEMs to offer next-generation human-machine interfaces through GenAI-powered voice assistants.

Improve Efficiency and Profitability: GenAI can help automate redundant tasks and, coupled with a voice assistant, provide real-time status updates on active tasks, thereby increasing the efficiency of decision-making. This leads to reduced operational tasks and a better bottom line. Focus on Increasing the Quality of Customer Engagement: Companies intend to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction by leveraging new technologies. GenAI enables companies to increase the efficiency of customer support chatbots, facilitating 24/7 support in natural languages.

Growth Restraints



Data Privacy Concerns: Instances of sensitive company data leaking into the public domain through GenAI applications make companies uneasy and apprehensive about adopting this technology.

Issues with Reliability: GenAI tools have been found to hallucinate and give out factually incorrect information, which could be seen as an unreliable technology in the short term. As the technology matures, the accuracy will improve.

Regulatory Issues: Governments could view GenAI suspiciously over the ethics around the use of it by companies and common citizens, and the negative impact it can have on various facets of society. This could result in adverse regulations against the use of GenAI. Practicality: For organizations to effectively leverage the power of GenAI, they need large datasets and significant computing power. This could be difficult to achieve for organizations in the short term.

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on GenAI in Automotive Market

Customer Value Chain Compression



Generative AI (GenAI) can automate customer interaction touchpoints that could not be automated efficiently earlier. GenAI can understand customer requirements and respond accordingly, almost creating a humanlike conversation when coupled with a voice assistant.

Disruptive Technologies

GenAI is a disruptive technology that can ease the workload and support employees in an organization to achieve their goals faster and with greater accuracy and efficiency.

Industry Convergence



GenAI large language models (LLMs) offer numerous possible use cases for all industries, including automotive. GenAI has the potential to accelerate innovations in next-generation technologies and products.

Scope of Analysis



Examine possible generative AI use cases in the automotive value chain.

Look at evolving use cases and analyze them to understand their impact on the future automotive value chain.

Break down the automotive value chain into subsegments and discuss potential applications.

Analyze generative AI's potential integration into existing automotive products and solutions.

Examine the challenges associated with generative AI in the workplace and use cases that highlight the concerns regarding this technology. Derive growth opportunities and key takeaways stemming from the analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope



Scope of Analysis

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on GenAI in Automotive Market

Growth Environment: Transformation of GenAI in Automotive

Key Takeaways

Key Automotive Ecosystem Players Using GenAI

Key Automaker GenAI Use Case By Value Chain

GenAI Types and Impact on Automotive Use Case by 2030

Potential Applications of GenAI in Key Corporate Functions

Car Models with GenAI Voice Assistants

Price to Access GenAI Voice Assistants in Cars

GenAI in Automotive - Current Adoption vs Future Impact Case Study - Valeo

Growth Generator in GenAI in Automotive



Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Overview of GenAI



Key Reasons for Organizations to Adopt GenAI

GenAI Vs Traditional AI

The Automotive GenAI Ecosystem - Key Stakeholders

Select GenAI Tools by Application

Most Popular GenAI Tools

IT Decision-Makers' Perception Towards GenAI

Challenges - Concerns Around GenAI in Organizations

Emerging AI Regulations by Key Regions Overview of GenAI - Key Takeaways

GenAI in Supply Chain



Snapshot of Possible GenAI Applications in Automotive

Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Automotive Supply Chain

GenAI in Automotive Supply Chain - Certainty of Application GenAI in Supply Chain - Key Takeaways

GenAI in Manufacturing



Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Automotive Product Design

Select GenAI Image Generator Tools

Case Study - Product Design-Toyota

Case Study - Ferrari

GenAI in Automotive Design - Certainty of Application

Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Automotive Production

GenAI in Automotive Production - Certainty of Application

GenAI Adoption by OEMs in Production

Case Study - Mercedes-Benz Overview of GenAI in Manufacturing - Key Takeaways

GenAI in Automotive Retail



Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Automotive Retail

Case Study - Marketing: Lexus/Toyota

Automotive Retail - Sales Scenario Using GenAI

Case Study - Sales: Fullpath

Case Study - Sales: BMW + Accenture

Case Study - Customer Management: Ford

GenAI in Automotive Retail - Certainty of Application Overview of GenAI in Retail - Key Takeaways

In-Vehicle GenAI



Possible Use Cases of In-Vehicle GenAI

OEMs with GenAI-Powered Voice Assistants

Case Study - Nio AI Voice Assistant

Case Study - Mercedes-Benz

Case Study - Linguistic Localization: KIA

Automotive Suppliers Focus on GenAI Voice Assistant

Case Study - Soundhound AI

Case Study - Continental & Google

Case Study - Cerence-Skoda

GenAI in the Vehicle Cabin - Certainty of Application GenAI in the Vehicle Cabin - Key Takeaways

Beyond the Automotive Life Cycle



Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Autonomous Vehicles

Evolving GenAI Case Studies in Autonomous Driving

Case Study - Forvia Hella

Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Shared Mobility

Case Study - Turo

Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Logistics

GenAI Use Case Scenario in Logistics GenAI Beyond Automotive Life Cycle - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Subscription Revenue Through Generative AI Powered Voice Assistants

Growth Opportunity 2: Usher in an Era of AI-driven Manufacturing Growth Opportunity 3: Transform Customer Engagement

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps

Companies Featured



Accenture

BMW

Cerence-Skoda

Continental

Ferrari

Ford

Forvia Hella

Fullpath

Google

KIA

Lexus/Toyota

Mercedes-Benz

Nio

Soundhound AI

Toyota

Turo Valeo

