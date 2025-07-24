Strategic Insights Of Generative AI And Its Automotive Use Cases, 2025 Research Report - New Revenue Streams, Transforms Manufacturing, And Revolutionizes Customer Engagement
Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Insights of Generative AI and Its Automotive Use Cases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Generative AI (Gen AI) continues to create an impact across industries including automotive. In the next decade, Gen AI is expected to significantly influence automotive value chains, increase efficiency, productivity, and reduce wastes. In the supply chain, it will be used to optimize inventory and demand forecasting while in product development it can be used to generate design ideas, accelerate prototyping, testing and to shorten the time-to-market.
In manufacturing, it can be used to reduce bottlenecks on the assembly line and provide real time insights to production engineers to make informed decisions. In retail, it can be used to provide 24x7 sales support to dealerships executing human- like interactions with potential customers. Inside the vehicle, Gen AI- driven voice assistants will become standard features in the next decade.
Beyond the automotive lifecycle, Gen AI will make a significant contribution towards autonomous vehicle development and operation. Gen AI start-ups which focus on solutions for autonomous vehicles will crop up in the coming decade driving innovation and fast tracking the development of such vehicles.
Gen AI will support shared mobility by helping increase the efficiency of fleet management, ride booking, pricing, and route planning. In logistics, it will play a key role in choosing the optimal vehicle for a trip, plan routes based on real time traffic data, and customer support functions. Gen AI will also play a key role across various corporate functions including Finance, Human Resources, and Marketing.
Growth Drivers
- The Rapid Technological Transformation in the Automotive Industry: The automotive industry has seen transformational shifts in the past decade, with automakers embracing innovative technologies to digitize operations. GenAI will augment this transformation. Endeavor to Enhance the In-Cabin Experience: Automakers are always on the lookout for ways in which they can enhance the in-cabin experience for their customers. GenAI will enable OEMs to offer next-generation human-machine interfaces through GenAI-powered voice assistants. Improve Efficiency and Profitability: GenAI can help automate redundant tasks and, coupled with a voice assistant, provide real-time status updates on active tasks, thereby increasing the efficiency of decision-making. This leads to reduced operational tasks and a better bottom line. Focus on Increasing the Quality of Customer Engagement: Companies intend to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction by leveraging new technologies. GenAI enables companies to increase the efficiency of customer support chatbots, facilitating 24/7 support in natural languages.
Growth Restraints
- Data Privacy Concerns: Instances of sensitive company data leaking into the public domain through GenAI applications make companies uneasy and apprehensive about adopting this technology. Issues with Reliability: GenAI tools have been found to hallucinate and give out factually incorrect information, which could be seen as an unreliable technology in the short term. As the technology matures, the accuracy will improve. Regulatory Issues: Governments could view GenAI suspiciously over the ethics around the use of it by companies and common citizens, and the negative impact it can have on various facets of society. This could result in adverse regulations against the use of GenAI. Practicality: For organizations to effectively leverage the power of GenAI, they need large datasets and significant computing power. This could be difficult to achieve for organizations in the short term.
Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on GenAI in Automotive Market
Customer Value Chain Compression
- Generative AI (GenAI) can automate customer interaction touchpoints that could not be automated efficiently earlier. GenAI can understand customer requirements and respond accordingly, almost creating a humanlike conversation when coupled with a voice assistant.
Disruptive Technologies
- GenAI is a disruptive technology that can ease the workload and support employees in an organization to achieve their goals faster and with greater accuracy and efficiency.
Industry Convergence
- GenAI large language models (LLMs) offer numerous possible use cases for all industries, including automotive. GenAI has the potential to accelerate innovations in next-generation technologies and products.
Scope of Analysis
- Examine possible generative AI use cases in the automotive value chain. Look at evolving use cases and analyze them to understand their impact on the future automotive value chain. Break down the automotive value chain into subsegments and discuss potential applications. Analyze generative AI's potential integration into existing automotive products and solutions. Examine the challenges associated with generative AI in the workplace and use cases that highlight the concerns regarding this technology. Derive growth opportunities and key takeaways stemming from the analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
Scope
- Scope of Analysis Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on GenAI in Automotive Market Growth Environment: Transformation of GenAI in Automotive Key Takeaways Key Automotive Ecosystem Players Using GenAI Key Automaker GenAI Use Case By Value Chain GenAI Types and Impact on Automotive Use Case by 2030 Potential Applications of GenAI in Key Corporate Functions Car Models with GenAI Voice Assistants Price to Access GenAI Voice Assistants in Cars GenAI in Automotive - Current Adoption vs Future Impact Case Study - Valeo
Growth Generator in GenAI in Automotive
- Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Overview of GenAI
- Key Reasons for Organizations to Adopt GenAI GenAI Vs Traditional AI The Automotive GenAI Ecosystem - Key Stakeholders Select GenAI Tools by Application Most Popular GenAI Tools IT Decision-Makers' Perception Towards GenAI Challenges - Concerns Around GenAI in Organizations Emerging AI Regulations by Key Regions Overview of GenAI - Key Takeaways
GenAI in Supply Chain
- Snapshot of Possible GenAI Applications in Automotive Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Automotive Supply Chain GenAI in Automotive Supply Chain - Certainty of Application GenAI in Supply Chain - Key Takeaways
GenAI in Manufacturing
- Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Automotive Product Design Select GenAI Image Generator Tools Case Study - Product Design-Toyota Case Study - Ferrari GenAI in Automotive Design - Certainty of Application Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Automotive Production GenAI in Automotive Production - Certainty of Application GenAI Adoption by OEMs in Production Case Study - Mercedes-Benz Overview of GenAI in Manufacturing - Key Takeaways
GenAI in Automotive Retail
- Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Automotive Retail Case Study - Marketing: Lexus/Toyota Automotive Retail - Sales Scenario Using GenAI Case Study - Sales: Fullpath Case Study - Sales: BMW + Accenture Case Study - Customer Management: Ford GenAI in Automotive Retail - Certainty of Application Overview of GenAI in Retail - Key Takeaways
In-Vehicle GenAI
- Possible Use Cases of In-Vehicle GenAI OEMs with GenAI-Powered Voice Assistants Case Study - Nio AI Voice Assistant Case Study - Mercedes-Benz Case Study - Linguistic Localization: KIA Automotive Suppliers Focus on GenAI Voice Assistant Case Study - Soundhound AI Case Study - Continental & Google Case Study - Cerence-Skoda GenAI in the Vehicle Cabin - Certainty of Application GenAI in the Vehicle Cabin - Key Takeaways
Beyond the Automotive Life Cycle
- Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Autonomous Vehicles Evolving GenAI Case Studies in Autonomous Driving Case Study - Forvia Hella Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Shared Mobility Case Study - Turo Possible Use Cases of GenAI in Logistics GenAI Use Case Scenario in Logistics GenAI Beyond Automotive Life Cycle - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Subscription Revenue Through Generative AI Powered Voice Assistants Growth Opportunity 2: Usher in an Era of AI-driven Manufacturing Growth Opportunity 3: Transform Customer Engagement
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
Companies Featured
- Accenture BMW Cerence-Skoda Continental Ferrari Ford Forvia Hella Fullpath Google KIA Lexus/Toyota Mercedes-Benz Nio Soundhound AI Toyota Turo Valeo
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment