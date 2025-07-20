NEET PG 2025: Exam City Slip Out Tomorrow, Check Admit Card Release Date

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will make the exam city intimation slip available for download for NEET PG 2025 exam tomorrow i.e. on July 21. Appearing candidates can download it by visiting the official website edu.

NEET PG 2025 Admit Cards

According to the notification issued by NBEMS, the admit cards of all the candidates will be issued on July 31, 2025, 4 days before the examination. Candidates must note that exam city slip cannot be used as an admit card.

How to Download Exam City Slip

Step 1: To download NEET PG Exam City Slip, visit the official website edu.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, click on NEET PG.

Step 3: Click on the active link of Exam City Slip.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials and submit it.

Step 5: The city slip will appear on the screen. You can download and prepare for the journey in advance.

NEET PG Exam Dates

NEET PG exam will be conducted on August 3, 2025, in only one shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates must report at the center at 7 am. All candidates must carry admit card and a valid original identity card to the examination centre. Without admit card and ID card, entry will not be allowed.

For more information related to NEET PG exam, candidates can visit the official website or contact the helpline number +91- 7996165333 (09:30 am to 06:00 pm).