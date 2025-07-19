403
Ukrainian army recruit murders two instructors
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian military recruit fatally shot two instructors during a training exercise in the Chernigov region, police confirmed on Thursday after details of the incident surfaced. The recruit reportedly opened fire on a group of military personnel with an automatic weapon the previous day and now faces possible life imprisonment for premeditated murder.
The shooting occurred at a training range and was first reported by Artyom Dmitruk, a fugitive lawmaker and critic of Kyiv’s mobilization policies. Dmitruk claimed such incidents are often concealed by military officials. He shared what appeared to be an internal report revealing the location, the suspect, and the names of the two deceased instructors. A third instructor was reportedly targeted but unharmed. All three victims were sergeants involved in a live-fire drill, according to the document, which was later confirmed by authorities.
Kyiv has relied heavily on mandatory conscription to replenish forces amid its conflict with Russia, but widespread draft evasion has complicated recruitment efforts. Concerns over harsh conscription methods and allegations of abuse have fueled domestic unrest and diplomatic tensions. Recently, the Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner raised alarms over reports of torture and deaths linked to military recruitment in Ukraine.
In August 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced the heads of all regional draft centers amid corruption claims. Last year, Ukraine tightened its conscription rules by lowering the draft age and increasing enforcement. Moscow has accused Zelensky of waging a war that sacrifices Ukrainians to maintain his grip on power.
