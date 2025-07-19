Qatar Basketball Team Falls To South Korea In First Friendly Match Of Seoul Training Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatari national basketball team suffered a 90-71 defeat to South Korea in its first friendly match during its training camp in Seoul, held as part of preparations for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup.

The continental tournament is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5 to 17, featuring 16 competing national teams.

The match, hosted at Anyang Gymnasium, provided an opportunity for Qatar's coaching staff, led by Turkish head coach Hakan Demir, to assess player performance and measure progress in tactical execution ahead of the major competition.

The two sides are set to meet again in a second friendly on Sunday at the same venue.

Following the conclusion of the Seoul camp, the Qatari team will move into the fourth phase of its preparation by competing in an international friendly tournament in Doha from July 28 to August 1. The tournament will feature national teams from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Japan.

Meanwhile, Qatar's reserve national team is continuing its campaign in the 44th William Jones Cup in Chinese Taipei. The team is scheduled to face the host nation on Saturday in its seventh game of the tournament, before concluding its participation against Malaysia on the final day.

This competition forms part of the reserve team's build-up for the 36th Arab Basketball Championship, which the Arab Basketball Federation recently announced will be hosted by Bahrain from July 25 to August 2, 2025, following Tunisia's withdrawal from organizing the event.