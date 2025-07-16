Canon Announces EL1 V2 Speedlite EL-1 Version 2 Flash, Remote, Cameras With Cropping Guide Firmware Preorder And More Info At B&H
Canon introduced several new items: the EL1 V2 Speedlite EL-1 Version 2 , the RS-80E3 Remote Switch, and R6 Mark II and R8 cameras preloaded with cropping guide firmware.
NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share a second generation of Canon's flagship shoe-mounted flash, the EL1 V2 Speedlite EL-1 Version 2 . Designed for professionals and advanced amateurs, the flash's xenon bulb provides a Guide Number of 190.3' at ISO 100 and 200mm. Version 2 also comes with a new rechargeable Li-ion battery that provides up to 340 flashes and is compatible with Canon's LC-E6 battery charger.
Canon EL1 V2 Speedlite EL-1 (Version 2)
Key Features
-
2.4 GHz Wireless Radio Transmission
Compatible with Canon E-TTL / E-TTL II
Guide Number: 190.3" at ISO 100 & 200mm
0.9 sec Recycling, 340 FP Flashes
Zoom Range: 24-200mm
Rotates Left & Right 180°
Xenon Flashtube, 1/1 to 1/8192 Power
Weather-Sealed, Active Cooling System
Bounce Adapter & Hard Color Filters
Runs on LP-EL Lithium-Ion Battery
Canon is also announcing a new remote switch, the RS-80E3 . Additionally, Canon is making two of its full-frame EOS R-series cameras, the R6 Mark II and the R8 , available preloaded with Canon's cropping guide firmware.
The Canon EL1V2 EL-1 Version 2 has a range of 24-200mm with a fast-recycling time of 0.9 seconds. It also features an improved user interface with a new LCD panel, a menu system with simplified options and control layout, as well as a new joystick controller. A new active cooling system improves thermal management, enabling longer operation times, and its power-output range, from 1/8192 to 1/1, provides versatile and power-saving settings when needed.
Previously released on EOS R cameras with APS-C sensors, Canon's Cropping Guide firmware offers four different in-camera cropping guides that cover typical high-volume portraiture framing. The cropping guides can be shown on both the LCD and EVF of the cameras and will help photographers achieve the consistent framing and sizing needed when shooting large numbers of portraits that require minimal editing and quick delivery.
Ideal for studio and tripod-mounted setups, the new wired RS-80E3 remote switch is compatible with any mirrorless camera with an E3 (2.5mm mini jack plug) accessory port.
Bought together, the new flash, wired remote trigger, and full-frame camera with cropping guide firmware form an excellent starting package for high-volume photography.
