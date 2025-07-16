Canon Announces EL1 V2 Speedlite EL-1 Version 2 Flash, Remote, Cameras With Cropping Guide Firmware Preorder And More Info At B&H

Canon introduced several new items: the EL1 V2 Speedlite EL-1 Version 2 , the RS-80E3 Remote Switch, and R6 Mark II and R8 cameras preloaded with cropping guide firmware.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share a second generation of Canon's flagship shoe-mounted flash, the EL1 V2 Speedlite EL-1 Version 2 . Designed for professionals and advanced amateurs, the flash's xenon bulb provides a Guide Number of 190.3' at ISO 100 and 200mm. Version 2 also comes with a new rechargeable Li-ion battery that provides up to 340 flashes and is compatible with Canon's LC-E6 battery charger.

Canon EL1 V2 Speedlite EL-1 (Version 2)



Key Features



2.4 GHz Wireless Radio Transmission

Compatible with Canon E-TTL / E-TTL II

Guide Number: 190.3" at ISO 100 & 200mm

0.9 sec Recycling, 340 FP Flashes

Zoom Range: 24-200mm

Rotates Left & Right 180°

Xenon Flashtube, 1/1 to 1/8192 Power

Weather-Sealed, Active Cooling System

Bounce Adapter & Hard Color Filters Runs on LP-EL Lithium-Ion Battery

Canon is also announcing a new remote switch, the RS-80E3 . Additionally, Canon is making two of its full-frame EOS R-series cameras, the R6 Mark II and the R8 , available preloaded with Canon's cropping guide firmware.

The Canon EL1V2 EL-1 Version 2 has a range of 24-200mm with a fast-recycling time of 0.9 seconds. It also features an improved user interface with a new LCD panel, a menu system with simplified options and control layout, as well as a new joystick controller. A new active cooling system improves thermal management, enabling longer operation times, and its power-output range, from 1/8192 to 1/1, provides versatile and power-saving settings when needed.

Previously released on EOS R cameras with APS-C sensors, Canon's Cropping Guide firmware offers four different in-camera cropping guides that cover typical high-volume portraiture framing. The cropping guides can be shown on both the LCD and EVF of the cameras and will help photographers achieve the consistent framing and sizing needed when shooting large numbers of portraits that require minimal editing and quick delivery.

Ideal for studio and tripod-mounted setups, the new wired RS-80E3 remote switch is compatible with any mirrorless camera with an E3 (2.5mm mini jack plug) accessory port.

Bought together, the new flash, wired remote trigger, and full-frame camera with cropping guide firmware form an excellent starting package for high-volume photography.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography , video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here . In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo Electronics and camera store , located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820



SOURCE B&H Photo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED