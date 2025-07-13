Shubhanshu Shukla's Return To Earth Begins Today After Historic ISS Mission
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Shukla and three international crewmates will undock from the ISS at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday and is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near the California coast around 3:00 p.m. IST on July 15 (Tuesday).
Shukla, an officer of the Indian Air Force, flew to the ISS alongside veteran American astronaut and mission commander Peggy Whitson, ESA astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu. Their journey aboard the Dragon spacecraft marked the fourth private mission by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX.
During his time on the ISS, Shukla conducted a range of scientific experiments and outreach activities designed to inspire the next generation of Indian scientists and engineers. The mission brought back more than 580 pounds of cargo, including equipment and valuable research samples from over 60 scientific experiments carried out in microgravity.
In a heartfelt farewell message from space, Shukla described his time aboard the ISS as“an incredible journey,” and thanked ISRO, Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX for their support.
He also paid tribute to Indian students and researchers who contributed to the mission's scientific goals.
Looking down at Earth from orbit, Shukla reflected emotionally on his homeland, saying,“Today's India looks ambitious from space, today's India looks brave, today's India looks confident, today's India looks full of pride. And because of all these, I can say once again that today's India still looks better than the whole world.”
As India continues to assert its presence on the global space stage, Shubhanshu Shukla's successful mission marks a historic milestone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment