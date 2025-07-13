403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Lawmakers Reject Banning Advertising "Esoteric" Services
(MENAFN) A Russian parliamentary body has turned down a legislative proposal aimed at prohibiting all advertisements for various “esoteric” services and blocking their online platforms.
This decision was reported on Friday by Vedomosti, which cited an official governmental analysis of the proposed bill.
The draft legislation was originally introduced in April by three members of the Russian parliament.
Among them, MP Nina Ostanina had previously vowed to “declare war” on individuals offering these services, labeling them “charlatans.”
The bill aimed to revise current advertising regulations to forbid the commercial promotion of supposed “witches,” “alchemists,” “mediums,” and similar practitioners.
It also included provisions to shut down websites that feature such promotional content.
However, the State Duma committee dismissed the proposal, arguing that its wording and legal terminology lacked sufficient clarity.
According to Vedomosti, the committee warned that vague definitions could result in misapplication and potential legal confusion.
Moreover, the review pointed out that the bill failed to differentiate between deceitful activities and services that are legally permissible under Russian law.
Existing consumer protection regulations already oversee such services, the review noted, and the proposed changes introduced “redundant and unclear terminology” into advertising legislation.
This decision was reported on Friday by Vedomosti, which cited an official governmental analysis of the proposed bill.
The draft legislation was originally introduced in April by three members of the Russian parliament.
Among them, MP Nina Ostanina had previously vowed to “declare war” on individuals offering these services, labeling them “charlatans.”
The bill aimed to revise current advertising regulations to forbid the commercial promotion of supposed “witches,” “alchemists,” “mediums,” and similar practitioners.
It also included provisions to shut down websites that feature such promotional content.
However, the State Duma committee dismissed the proposal, arguing that its wording and legal terminology lacked sufficient clarity.
According to Vedomosti, the committee warned that vague definitions could result in misapplication and potential legal confusion.
Moreover, the review pointed out that the bill failed to differentiate between deceitful activities and services that are legally permissible under Russian law.
Existing consumer protection regulations already oversee such services, the review noted, and the proposed changes introduced “redundant and unclear terminology” into advertising legislation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment