Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: Elegant, Sporty With Dynamic Performance, Enhanced Exterior Design And Interior

Doha: The Mitsubishi crossover SUV Eclipse Cross offers dynamic performance and enjoys an overall enhanced exterior design, extended body length, upgraded sleek and elegant interior, advanced technology, and intelligent safety features.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and full line up of Mitsubishi models are presented at the showrooms of Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized distributor of Mitsubishi in Qatar, on Salwa Road and in Al Khor.

Developed under the design concept“Daring Grace”, the restyled front and rear design coupled with the extended body length create a more unified, sophisticated, sleek and sporty look of an SUV.

The front design of the Eclipse Cross adopted Mitsubishi Motors' elegant and sporty Dynamic Shield to express the powerful performance of an SUV.

To complete the sharp-looking design, the refreshed lighting layout consists of dauntless front combination lights with daytime running lights and turn signals that emphasize a broader look.

The pentagonal headlights (available in halogen and LED types) and fog lights are combined into two characteristic cylinders.

The elegant yet sporty form continues to the rear. The double rear windows are merged into a single one for sleeker styling and clearer visibility.

The Eclipse Cross's iconic three-dimensional combination taillights, which house signature lights, taillights, spotlights, turn signals and backup lights, are also placed higher for a distinctive rear look that is easy to spot.

The sculpted hexagon design expresses the robust stance of an SUV.

The vehicle's profile is further enhanced with an optional newly designed ten-spoke two-tone 18” alloy wheels.

The Eclipse Cross has a 2,670 mm wheelbase, an overall length of 4,545 mm (140mm longer than model-year 20), a width of 1,805 mm, and a height of 1,685 mm (2WD)/1,690 mm (High line).

The interior of the Eclipse Cross is as sophisticated and stylish as its exterior.

The seats enjoy a light grey colour option in addition to the existing black one.

The upgraded seat materials include a black fabric pattern, grey fabric, synthetic leather (combination of suede and artificial leather) and genuine light grey leather.

Passengers can enjoy a more comfortable ride, thanks to several upgrades in the rear seat's elements.

The shape of the headrests is modified and larger, and the seats are 9-step adjustable to match the angle preference and offer improved body positioning for rear occupants.

The cargo area is more spacious and versatile. Large enough to fit four golf bags easily, even with five occupants inside.

The rear seats can go flat with a 60:40 split foldable seatback to transport more items.

The Eclipse Cross comes with an improved infotainment system that helps drivers operate safely on the road.

The 8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) is now mounted and positioned closer to the driver for improved touchscreen operability and visibility.