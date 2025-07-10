Digital Services Achievements In Real Estate Sector Usher In New Phase: Justice Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi praised the recent achievements in the real estate sector, including the launch of digital services, the updated version of the Sakk programme featuring automated electronic services integrated with the Qatar Digital ID (QDI) system, video communication programmes for the first time, and the issuance and activation of the executive regulations and decisions for Law No. (5) of 2024 regulating real estate registration.

He added that the Ministry of Justice's ambitious vision includes organising real estate registration and documentation procedures with high efficiency and quality, fully digitizing the ministry's services, ensuring transparency, protecting rights and property, facilitating real estate transactions, and supporting the country's investment environment.

This came during a meeting held by the Minister yesterday with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice, in the presence of Undersecretary of the Ministry H E Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Real Estate Registration Affairs Amer Saeed Al Ghafri, as well as department directors and heads of sectors at the ministry's service centers and external branches.

He stated that with these achievements, the Real Estate Registration Department is ushering in a new phase that reflects the wise leadership's directives to facilitate services for clients, simplify transaction procedures without the need to visit the ministry, and improve public service by activating digital transformation programs and offering self-executing transactions without human intervention.

He pointed out that epartment serves as the ministry's front line in dealing with citizens and clients, which increases its responsibility to continue enhancing efforts to simplify procedures, improve the work environment, and expand the scope of digital transformation in light of rapid technological development and the capabilities provided by the state to serve citizens, residents, and investors in accordance with best international practices and modern public service systems.