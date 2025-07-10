403
Justice Ministry Holds Courses On Intellectual Property Rights, Combating Money Laundering
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice is organising two training courses for several legal professionals from various ministries and government agencies.
The courses centre on legal protection of intellectual property and combating money laundering and terrorism financing in Qatari law. The legal protection of intellectual property course, which began last Sunday and will end Thursday, aims to introduce participants to intellectual property rights and their legal protection under Qatari law and international agreements. It includes two main themes, defined by reference to Law No 7 of 2002 on the Protection of Copyright and Related Rights, and related laws, agreements, and treaties.
The first axis of the two courses addresses the protection of literary and artistic works under Qatari law and international agreements, while the second axis addresses the protection of industrial property under Qatari law and international agreements. The course on combating money laundering and terrorism financing crimes in Qatari law aims to familiarise participants with the general provisions of the law on combating money laundering and terrorism financing and the authorities involved in combating these crimes. It also explains the investigation mechanism and precautionary measures in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure, emphasising the role of international co-operation in combating these crimes and outlining the penalties prescribed for them.
The course curriculum includes four axes: the first axis includes the general provisions of the law on combating money laundering and terrorism financing; the second axis addresses the investigation mechanism and precautionary measures; the third axis reviews international co-operation and extradition; and the fourth axis tackles the penalties for money laundering and terrorism financing crimes. Director of the Legal and Judicial Studies Center Dr Abdullah Hamad al-Khalidi stressed the importance of these specialised courses in developing the legal skills of legal researchers and specialists in various ministries and government agencies, noting the importance of these courses in meeting the ministry's needs and aligning with societal demands and technological and scientific advancements.
He pointed out that these developments highlight the need to keep pace with methods of protecting intellectual property rights and combating money laundering crimes.
Dr al-Khalidi indicated that the Legal and Judicial Studies Center, falls within the framework of the ministry's vision for development and modernisation, under the supervision of HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi, and the support provided by the minister to the centre to keep pace with the country's comprehensive development process.
