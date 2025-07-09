Unfolding Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 And Galaxy Flip 7 FE
With the release of the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, Samsung positioned them as compact AI phones with potent multimodal features. The FE model is designed to make foldable technology more widely available, even if the Galaxy Z Flip7 is built around a more improved FlexWindow.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Features and specifications
A bigger 4.1-inch Super AMOLED screen with capability for 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates has been added to the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The inside screen is likewise 6.9 inches, however it has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Z Flip 7 FE has a 3.4-inch cover screen and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel for the main screen.
When unfolded, the Z Flip 7 measures 6.5 mm and weighs 188 grammes. The Z Flip 7 FE weighs 187 grammes and is 6.9 mm thin. Samsung is using the Exynos 2500 chipset for the Flip 7 and the Exynos 2400 SoC for the Z Flip 7 FE version, in contrast to the Fold 7. While the Z Flip 7 FE has 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, the premium Flip 7 has 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
A 50MP wide sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide lens make up the dual camera system on the rear of the Z Flip 7. Its selfie camera is 10MP. Additionally, the Z Flip 7 FE features a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the back and a 50MP wide sensor with OIS.
Last but not least, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a 4,300mAh battery, however the Z Flip 7 FE has a lesser 4,000mAh battery. Both smartphones have a 25W charging speed right out of the box, and the gadget does not come with an adaptor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and availability
Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will open today, July 9. On July 25, the formal sale will begin. There will be four colour possibilities for the Galaxy Z Flip 7: Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral-red, and Mint. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be available in both black and white. Along with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung is also giving away Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage for six months.
