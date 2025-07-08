Saudi Crown Prince, Iranian FM Discussed Regional Developments, Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RIYADH/TEHRAN, Jul 9 (NNN-SPA/IRNA) – Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, reviewed yesterday, in the Saudi city of Jeddah, the latest regional developments and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the Saudi crown prince expressed the Kingdom's hope that, the recently announced ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel would contribute to enhancing security and stability across the region. He reiterated Riyadh's longstanding commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, as key mechanisms for resolving regional disputes.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister thanked Saudi Arabia, for its stance in condemning the Israeli“aggression,” and expressed appreciation for the crown prince's efforts, to promote regional peace and stability.

In a post on social media platform X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said, Araghchi has held“fruitful” talks with high-ranking Saudi officials, on bilateral relations and the latest developments in the West Asia region.

Baghaei said, the Iranian foreign minister met Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during his“brief” visit to Saudi Arabia on his way back to Iran from Brazil, where he took part in the 17th BRICS Summit.– NNN-SPA/IRNA