Donald Trump Yet Again Dismisses Elon Musk's 'America Party', Says, 'It Will Help Us'
“I think it will help us. It will probably help,” Trump said on July 7 when asked about Musk's formation of the“America Party,” a political movement Musk says will challenge both Republicans and Democrats.
“Third parties have always been good for me. I don't know about Republicans, but for me,” added Trump.“Ridiculous to start a third party”
Speaking to reporters on July 7, Trump took direct aim at Musk's announcement , dismissing the concept outright.
“I think it's ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system,” Trump said.“Starting a third party just adds to confusion.”
He added,“It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked, so he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous.”Trump blasts Musk on Truth Social
Later, Trump amplified his criticism on his Truth Social platform, writing that Musk had gone“completely off the rails.”
“I'm saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails', essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump posted, while again defending the two-party system as the only viable political structure in the US.Musk hits back: 'Never heard of it'
Musk, who owns the social media platform X, fired back with a mocking response to Trump's Truth Social comments:“What's Truth Social?"Musk's new party: A reaction to Trump's“big, beautiful bill”
Musk unveiled his“America Party” on July 5 , citing fierce opposition to Trump's $5 trillion tax and spending bill, which includes a major debt ceiling hike and rollbacks of climate-related incentives.
“When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” Musk wrote on X.
He added:“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”America Party targets 2026 midterms
Although still unofficial, Musk could focus on unseating GOP lawmakers who voted for Trump's 'One, Big Beautiful Bill". A poll posted by Musk on July 4 showed 65% of more than 1.2 million respondents supporting the creation of a third party.
“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” Musk wrote.Trump: Musk angry over EV mandate repeal
Trump suggested that Musk's motivation may stem from specific provisions in the spending bill.
“He's probably upset because the Bill eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time,” Trump said.Also Read | Trump explodes at Putin after 'meaningless' call, signals support for sanctions
