KEYBANK LAUNCHES PREDICTIVE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE MATCHING WITH KEYTOTAL AR POWERED BY VERSAPAY

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and digital transformation, KeyBank (NYSE: KEY ) today announced the launch of KeyTotal ARTM, a fully unified solution for the invoice-to-cash process, powered by Versapay. Leveraging machine learning, the platform modernizes and automates accounts receivable (AR) operations for middle-market businesses. This latest enhancement reinforces KeyBank's commitment to delivering market-leading, technology-driven solutions to clients.

This move marks a significant step forward in KeyBank's fintech strategy, expanding its capabilities with advanced AI and machine learning tools that drive operational efficiency, improve cash flow, and elevate the client experience. The KeyTotal ARTM platform powered by Versapay allows KeyBank's commercial clients to accelerate collections by automating invoicing and simplifying payments with automated cloud-based cash application software.

KeyTotal ARTM enables businesses to harness data and automation to take control of cash flow streamlining invoicing and collections while accelerating financial decision-making with AI. The platform helps businesses save valuable time and reduce accounts receivable costs by up to 50 percent on average. Merging advanced AR automation with KeyBank's extensive payments capabilities, KeyTotal ARTM delivers one of the most comprehensive solutions available in the market today.

"In today's uncertain environment, our clients are looking to cash flow optimization to help them grow their business," stated Head of KeyBank's Merchant Services, Lindsay Weinstein. "Working with innovators like Versapay enables us to optimize clients' cash flow and operations from beginning to end."

"KeyBank's forward-looking approach, leveraging technology partners to accelerate B2B cash flow, shows how institutions are evolving to champion business growth and resilience," said Carey O'Connor Kolaja, Versapay's CEO. "We're excited to be building the future of financial flow with KeyBank through AR solutions that enhance financial operations for their middle market clients."

About Versapay

Versapay is the platform that rewires AR by removing barriers from collecting and reconciling B2B payments, providing end-to-end cash flow clarity, ensuring businesses can manage working capital on their terms. By closing the loop for finance teams and their business systems, customers, and payment activity into a single intelligent ecosystem, Versapay transforms money matters into a data-driven advantage. With 10,000 customers and 5M+ companies transacting, Versapay facilitates 110M+ transactions and processes $170B+ in payments volume annually. To learn more about how Versapay eliminates financial friction, visit: versapay or linkedin/company/versapay.

‎ About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit KeyBank Member FDIC.

