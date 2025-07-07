403
India wants to become net energy exporter by 2030
(MENAFN) India is aiming to transform from a major energy importer to a net energy exporter within the next six to seven years, according to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Speaking at a Times of India event, Gadkari emphasized that although India currently relies heavily on foreign energy—importing 88% of its crude oil and 51% of its gas in the 2024–25 fiscal year—the government has set ambitious goals to reverse this trend.
“Right now, we are importing energy. But in six to seven years, we will be exporting it,” Gadkari declared.
As the world’s third-largest economy and a major consumer of fossil fuels—which contribute to 75% of its greenhouse gas emissions—India is pushing aggressively toward clean energy. Gadkari sees hydrogen as a key energy source for the future and highlighted efforts to expand the use of alternative fuels like ethanol and biodiesel.
He noted that a shift to renewables will not only lower pollution but also reduce logistics costs. “We can reduce fuel costs to 9% by the end of this year,” he stated.
Under its green hydrogen initiative, India aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. Over the past decade, the country has more than doubled its renewable energy capacity, as per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.
To meet its Net Zero commitments, India has pledged to generate 50% of its installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources and cut the emissions intensity of its economy by 45% by 2030. It also plans to reach 500 GW of renewable energy generation capacity by then, adding 50 GW annually—mainly from solar and wind—backed by the latest national budget allocations.
