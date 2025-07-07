Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Threatens 10 Percent Tariffs on Nations Backing BRICS’ Anti-U.S. Policies

2025-07-07 02:40:28
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning late Sunday, declaring that any nation siding with the BRICS economic alliance’s "anti-American policies" will incur an extra 10% tariff.

"There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump declared on his Truth Social account.

He also revealed that official US tariff notifications and agreements with various global countries "will be delivered starting 12:00 P.M. (Eastern) (1600GMT), Monday, July 7th."

Earlier this year, in January, Trump dismissed any possibility of BRICS replacing the US dollar in international commerce, stating, “there is no chance that BRICS (countries) will replace the US dollar in international trade, or anywhere else.”

He emphasized further, "We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs."

BRICS nations have increasingly explored alternatives to the US dollar, especially after Washington imposed sanctions on Russia in 2022 amid its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Trump’s comments come as leaders and delegates from the BRICS bloc convene in Rio de Janeiro for the group’s 17th annual summit.

