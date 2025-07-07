403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Threatens 10 Percent Tariffs on Nations Backing BRICS’ Anti-U.S. Policies
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning late Sunday, declaring that any nation siding with the BRICS economic alliance’s "anti-American policies" will incur an extra 10% tariff.
"There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump declared on his Truth Social account.
He also revealed that official US tariff notifications and agreements with various global countries "will be delivered starting 12:00 P.M. (Eastern) (1600GMT), Monday, July 7th."
Earlier this year, in January, Trump dismissed any possibility of BRICS replacing the US dollar in international commerce, stating, “there is no chance that BRICS (countries) will replace the US dollar in international trade, or anywhere else.”
He emphasized further, "We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs."
BRICS nations have increasingly explored alternatives to the US dollar, especially after Washington imposed sanctions on Russia in 2022 amid its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Trump’s comments come as leaders and delegates from the BRICS bloc convene in Rio de Janeiro for the group’s 17th annual summit.
"There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump declared on his Truth Social account.
He also revealed that official US tariff notifications and agreements with various global countries "will be delivered starting 12:00 P.M. (Eastern) (1600GMT), Monday, July 7th."
Earlier this year, in January, Trump dismissed any possibility of BRICS replacing the US dollar in international commerce, stating, “there is no chance that BRICS (countries) will replace the US dollar in international trade, or anywhere else.”
He emphasized further, "We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs."
BRICS nations have increasingly explored alternatives to the US dollar, especially after Washington imposed sanctions on Russia in 2022 amid its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Trump’s comments come as leaders and delegates from the BRICS bloc convene in Rio de Janeiro for the group’s 17th annual summit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment