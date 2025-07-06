Jordan Elected To FAO Council, Advances Role In Global Food Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat affirmed that Jordan has reinforced its position as a significant contributor to global food security through its participation in the 44th session of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Conference, convened at FAO headquarters in Rome from June 28 to July 4, with the participation of delegates from 194 countries and the European Union.According to a statement issued by the Ministry on Sunday, Hneifat said the conference focused on critical topics, including global food security, climate change, and the transformation of agricultural and food systems. The session adopted the work program and budget for 2026–2027, as well as the medium-term plan for 2026–2029, and elected new members to the FAO Council and specialized committees.Highlighting the outcomes of Jordan's participation, Hneifat noted a series of significant achievements reflecting the growing international confidence in Jordan's leadership in agricultural and development affairs. Chief among these was Jordan's election to the FAO Council for the 2026–2029 term a recognition of the Kingdom's regional and global contributions to food security. Jordan was also elected to serve on both the Program Committee and the Finance Committee, two key decision-making bodies within the organization.Furthermore, Jordan's official adoption of the recommendations from the Amman Regional Conference for the Near East, which the Kingdom hosted in 2024, underscores its success in leading regional dialogue on climate resilience, sustainable food systems, and the empowerment of women and youth in agriculture.Jordan's election to the Steering Committee for the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists 2026 further demonstrates its commitment to supporting pastoral communities and rural women, as well as its pioneering role in establishing the Regional Observatory for Food Security an analytical platform to inform policymaking and monitor food security and climate risks.Hneifat emphasized that Jordan is increasingly recognized as a regional logistics hub capable of supporting integrated responses to cross-border crises, combining relief efforts with sustainable development initiatives.During the conference, the Jordanian delegation held several bilateral meetings with FAO leadership and representatives of international and regional organizations, exploring avenues to enhance partnerships, expand agricultural projects, and secure additional funding, particularly in the areas of food security, water resource management, and animal health in regions impacted by crises.Hneifat underlined that Jordan's active engagement aligns with royal directives aimed at elevating the Kingdom's international standing and advancing agricultural and development diplomacy, which, he said, will positively influence national and regional food security priorities.