NATO director ‘totally understands’ US stopping arms flow to Ukraine
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed understanding for the United States' decision to reduce military aid to Ukraine, acknowledging Washington's need to prioritize its national interests. In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Rutte said he “totally understands” the U.S. stance but emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs continued support, particularly in terms of ammunition and air defense systems.
The remarks came after reports confirmed that the U.S. had scaled back its weapons deliveries to Kiev, including missiles, artillery shells, and other key supplies. Rutte urged flexibility, stating that while European NATO members are stepping up their contributions, they cannot fully replace American military assistance at this stage.
U.S. envoy to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, confirmed that the aid suspension reflects President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach, aimed at strengthening domestic defense capabilities. “The Pentagon has to ensure the U.S. maintains the strategic capacity to project power,” Whitaker said.
President Trump has frequently criticized the extensive financial aid sent to Ukraine during the Biden administration and has instead called for renewed peace negotiations. He has also pushed for NATO allies to contribute more and raise their military spending levels.
In response, European NATO members last week pledged over €35 billion ($41 billion) in additional aid to Ukraine and committed to raising military spending to 5% of GDP by 2035—more than double the bloc’s previous target.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, however, warned that such high spending demands could lead to the eventual collapse of NATO, calling the burden on member nations “catastrophic.”
