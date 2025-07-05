Powered By Mission YUVA, J&K Bank Launches 'YUVA Udaan' Campaign

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a significant step towards empowering youth and strengthening the implementation of the J&K Government's flagship employment initiative, Mission YUVA, J&K Bank launched a focussed and time-bound campaign titled“YUVA Udaan” across all its Zones in Jammu & Kashmir.

MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee today launched the 45-day campaign formally, at the Bank's corporate headquarters, to energize and operationalize the Bank's pivotal role as the principal financial partner of Mission YUVA. The event was attended by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers. Divisional, Zonal and Cluster Heads across J&K also joined the event through VC mode.

Addressing the participants after the launch, MD & CEO directed the operational teams to implement the campaign in mission mode, ensuring proactive identification, quick sanction, and timely disbursal of credit to eligible beneficiaries under Mission YUVA.

In his remarks on the occasion, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee spoke about the emotional quotient that has been quite visible in the conception and designing of the scheme.

He said,“During my 37 years of banking experience, I have not seen an initiative wherein such serious engagements and thoughtful deliberations have been made by any government in laying a groundwork for it to be successful. In that sense, I see J&K Government's Mission YUVA not just as an initiative but as a transformational opportunity for the youth of J&K.”

Read Also J&K Bank Bids Farewell To Two Of Its Top Officers J&K Bank Appoints Ketan Kumar Joshi As New Chief Financial Officer

“There is no scope for failure in this campaign. For, while reaffirming our leadership as a responsive and inclusive financial institution, the mission also aligns with our larger vision of contributing meaningfully to the economic progress of the region by facilitating entrepreneurship and employment especially for youth besides financial inclusion through responsible banking”, he added.

“Through YUVA Udaan campaign”, he said,“We are mobilizing our entire branch network to act with purpose, speed and inclusivity to ensure that no deserving applicant is left behind. And the purpose is to avail this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the people of J&K particularly our talented youth, to make them earn their livelihoods with dignity and prosper through their own chosen paths.”

“So we must implement this mission with due diligence to reiterate to all our stakeholders that we are here to stay as the pivotal supporting pillar to the UT Government in realising its goals aimed at economic wellbeing of the people of J&K”, he added.

Speaking at the launch event, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta urged all the concerned to make the campaign successful by achieving all the targets while ensuring the monitoring and follow up of the cases.“Let us make this campaign a success. I hope the operational heads will take things seriously by involving their teams in the process from screening and sanctioning to monitoring and following up on the cases.”

Earlier, General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen termed YUVA Udaan as a high voltage campaign and dwelled upon the background of the campaign.“It is a platform for real grassroots transformation that envisages turning employment-seekers into employment generators”, he said

On the occasion, DGM Rakesh Magotra gave an overview of the campaign and its objectives along with the details of schemes devised by the Bank under the Government's Mission YUVA program.

With the recent formal launch of Mission YUVA by the J&K Government, the Bank's campaign has been designed to create focused momentum at the grassroots level. The objective is to facilitate the early success of the scheme by deepening public engagement, enhancing institutional responsiveness, and delivering results in a time-bound manner.

As part of the“YUVA Udaan” campaign, Zonal Offices will oversee rigorous on-ground outreach and coordination. Branches have been tasked with identifying eligible beneficiaries in their respective service areas and extending necessary support to ensure smooth and timely processing of applications. The Bank also plans to organize focused awareness drives, credit camps, and community-level engagements during the campaign to enhance scheme visibility and connect with potential beneficiaries.

Notably under Mission YUVA, J&K Government aims to establish 137000 enterprises thereby creating employment opportunities for 425000 unemployed youth.