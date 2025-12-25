Volunteer With Dubai Police On New Year's Eve, Application Deadline On Sunday

Residents who want to volunteer with Dubai Police during New Year's Eve celebrations still have time to register, as applications close this Sunday, December 28, 2025. According to the authority, more than 1,100 volunteers have already signed up to support operations across the emirate.

Selected volunteers will begin their duties on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 5pm, at various celebration sites. The initiative forms part of police preparations for one of the busiest nights of the year, with volunteers assisting in crowd support, public engagement, and logistics to help ensure safety and smooth movement at key celebration areas.

Volunteers will be deployed across seven streams, including:



Bicycle teams, patrolling celebration zones on two wheels

Cavalry teams, working alongside mounted police

Positive spirit teams, engaging with the public

Hatta volunteering, supporting festivities in the area

Photography, documenting the event and volunteer efforts

Remote work, providing administrative and logistical support General volunteering, assisting with crowd management and guest services

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said the programme reflects Dubai Police's focus on strengthening community participation during major events. He noted that hundreds of volunteering opportunities are offered annually, providing a structured and safe environment for residents to contribute and gain experience.

Registration is available through the Dubai Police volunteering portal.

New Year's Eve is one of Dubai's most demanding operational nights, drawing hundreds of thousands of residents and tourists to key locations across the city. Authorities typically deploy extensive traffic management, pedestrian controls, and public safety measures, with volunteers playing a supporting role alongside police and emergency services.