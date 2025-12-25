Sharjah Announces Partial Road Closure Motorists Asked To Use Alternative Routes

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority has announced that a road in the emirate will be partially closed for three days.

The authority said that the closure comes as a part of routine road works.

Recommended For You UAE Rulers extend warm wishes on Christmas, hope for 'peace, love' across the world Sharjah Desert Police Park allows entry for only govt employees on weekends until Jan 5

Residents who use Sheikh Mohammed bin Musa Al Khwarizmi Street in Al Juraina 1 will have to use alternative routes to get to their destinations. The partial closure will be in place from Friday, December 26 to Sunday, December 28. Road users have been asked to follow traffic safety instruction at all times to protect themselves and others.

The Sharjah RTA routinely performs maintenance checks on roads in the emirate, ensuring that there are no potential risks for road users. Not only are existing routes checked and maintained, they are constantly upgraded as well, to improve the quality of commutes for residents and visitors.

It was announced in November 2025 that two new projects would improve roads in Sharjah, in order to increase safety, reduce commute times and ease congestion.

The first project involves a five-kilometre stretch of Sharjah Ring Road, located near the Etihad Rail station. University City Bridge will also be expanded to incorporate four lanes. The second project involves a new bridge coming up adjacent to the Martyrs' Monument in Sharjah.