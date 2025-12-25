Dubai Courts To Close Payment Operations On December 31, 2025

Dubai Courts on Thursday, December 25, announced that all court payment operations will suspended on New Year's Eve - Wednesday, December 31, 2025, during the morning and evening periods.

The electronic payments via the Dubai Courts website will continue as usual, the body said.

Electronic payments provide an easy way to pay court payments in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi started a digital currency payment option this year, becoming the first government entity in the Middle East to officially accept the AE Coin for judicial and legal service fees.

Users can pay for a wide range of judicial services using AE Coin - a stablecoin regulated by the UAE Central Bank - via the AEC Wallet.