UAE: Over 70 Traffic Patrols To Be Deployed During New Year Festivities In RAK

Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a comprehensive security and traffic plan to ensure the safety of New Year 2026 celebrations across the emirate, in coordination with strategic partners from relevant government departments and authorities.

The police confirmed that extensive security and traffic measures have been put in place to cover key tourist and high-activity areas throughout Ras Al Khaimah. More than 70 traffic patrols will be deployed to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure the safety of visitors attending festivities.

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged the public to comply with traffic laws and regulations and to follow instructions of police and traffic officers, stressing that public cooperation plays a vital role in enhancing road safety and maintaining security for residents and visitors alike.

Authorities also warned against uncivilised practices during celebrations, including the use of party sprays, reckless driving and excessive noise. The public has been encouraged to adhere to safety guidelines and instructions aimed at protecting everyone, creating a safe festive atmosphere, ensuring the success of events and activities, and reflecting the UAE's positive image during the start of the New Year.

The Operations Department confirmed its full readiness, noting that advanced equipment, modern technologies and qualified personnel have been deployed in the operations room.

Members of the public were reminded to contact the central operations room on 999 in case of emergencies, or 901 for non-emergency situations, around the clock.