Dubai Cuts Travel Times By Up To 20% With Smart Road Message Signs

Real-time electronic road signs are helping cut journey times by up to 20 per cent on key corridors, while improving safety through early warnings on accidents, traffic congestion and adverse weather, according to Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The RTA said it currently operates 112 Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) across the emirate's main road network. The signs are integrated into the iTraffic system at Dubai's Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre and are powered by artificial intelligence and big data analytics.

According to the authority, the DMS network displayed 17,819 messages during the first half of 2025. Most were related to accidents, followed by warnings on congestion, vehicle breakdowns, road closures, weather conditions and roadworks.

Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said the system improves safety by issuing sequential alerts based on the location of incidents. These include warnings starting up to two kilometres before an incident, followed by congestion alerts and guidance messages to redirect vehicles and reduce the risk of secondary accidents.

He added that dynamic message signs are among the most important real-time communication tools used to manage traffic diversions, guide motorists during major events and support road safety awareness campaigns.

RTA has also dedicated 22 signs to display live travel times to major destinations such as Dubai International Airport and Dubai Marina, allowing drivers to make more informed route choices.

The authority said the system draws on data from field sensors, including traffic volume and speed detectors, travel time monitoring tools and weather stations. This information is analysed through the central iTraffic platform to generate rapid response plans, which can be approved by operators or automatically activated during emergencies such as fog or heavy rain.

RTA said the continued development of the DMS system aligns with Dubai's broader smart city strategy, aimed at making daily travel safer, smoother and more efficient for residents and visitors.