Katara To Open 'Legacy Of The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022' Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Cultural Village Foundation 'Katara,' in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, has invited the public to attend the opening of the“Legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022” exhibition.

The exhibition will open on December 29, 2025, at 5:30 pm, at Building 45 in Katara.

It highlights the cultural, sporting, and social legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, celebrating the tournament's lasting impact on Qatar and the global football community.

The exhibition is expected to attract visitors interested in reliving the World Cup journey and exploring how the landmark event continues to shape Qatar's cultural and sporting landscape.