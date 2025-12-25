Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Katara To Open 'Legacy Of The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022' Exhibition

Katara To Open 'Legacy Of The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022' Exhibition


2025-12-25 02:01:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Cultural Village Foundation 'Katara,' in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, has invited the public to attend the opening of the“Legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022” exhibition.

The exhibition will open on December 29, 2025, at 5:30 pm, at Building 45 in Katara.

It highlights the cultural, sporting, and social legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, celebrating the tournament's lasting impact on Qatar and the global football community.

The exhibition is expected to attract visitors interested in reliving the World Cup journey and exploring how the landmark event continues to shape Qatar's cultural and sporting landscape.

MENAFN25122025000063011010ID1110524780



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search