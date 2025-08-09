UAE Lottery: 7 Residents Bag Dh100,000 Each Winning Numbers Revealed
The winning numbers for the UAE Lottery jackpot were announced on Sunday, August 9, and they are: 19, 4, 1, 14, 9, 10 in the Days set, and 8 in the Months set.
To win Dh100 million, the numbers in the Days section need not be in the exact sequence. However, the number in the month section, which is 8 this week, must be matched correctly.
After the lottery numbers were picked, the system chose the seven Lucky Chance IDs, which give 'guaranteed' prizes of Dh100,000 each.
The winning IDs were:
CK6194776
AI0776416
DD8036686
CP6651315
CW7378863
BH3232556
АТ1838014
Each entry for a chance at the jackpot costs Dh50. For each ticket bought, the system generates a corresponding 'Lucky Chance ID'.
According to the company's website, the odds of winning the jackpot is approximately 1 in 8.8 million.
Depending on the numbers they match, participants can win Dh100 million, Dh1 million, Dh100,000, Dh1,000 or Dh100. Participants can either select their lottery numbers or use the 'Easy Pick' feature that does the job through a random number generator.
So far, the Dh100 million jackpot has been elusive, but Bishop Woosley, director of Lottery Operations at The Game, which operates UAE Lottery, had said in a previous interview with Khaleej Times that it was only a matter of time before someone wins it.
More recently, the UAE lottery launched several scratch card games, which gave players a chance to win up to Dh1 million.
Rates for these cards start from Dh5, which offers the opportunity to win up to Dh50,000. The draw's Dh10 cards have a top prize of Dh100,000, while the Dh20 ones have Dh300,000. Players can win Dh1 million with cards priced at Dh50.
The UAE's first and only regulated lottery was launched in December last year, offering a Dh100-million jackpot
