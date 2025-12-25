Football Transfer Watch: Real Madrid Keen To Re-Sign Academy Product Nico Paz

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Dec 25 (IANS) Spanish giant Real Madrid have confirmed that they will be re-signing Nico Paz, bringing him back in June, and have no intention of selling him for a profit later, Spanish newspaper AS has reported.

The 21-year-old Paz has had a successful 18-month stint since leaving Real Madrid for Como 1907 in the summer of 2024. The attacking midfielder has thrived under Cesc Fabregas' guidance in Italy, racking up 11 goals and 14 assists from 51 appearances.

The progress made by their former academy graduate has impressed Real Madrid, and they want to re-sign him as several top clubs across Europe have also taken note of his progress.

As per the report, the Argentine playmaker is in the final stretch of his stint in Italy, with a return home in the summer on the cards.

"Over the next six months, the youngster will push hard and give his all at Como, not only to help his team push for European football, but also maintain the satisfaction at Real Madrid over his outstanding progress," it was reported on Thursday.

Paz, who wants to cement his place in the Argentine national team and push for a place in the squad for the upcoming World Cup, is also keen on moving to Spain, as playing in the high-profile league will keep him in the news and help pursue his dreams.

Real Madrid are fully aware of the talent they have on their hand and want Nico to come back and complete his development at the Santiago Bernabeu, particularly given the team's evident need for a creator in midfield this season.

Madrid's resolve was also firmed up by the interest Manchester United showed in Paz, while Como also made an attempt to retain him, but could not make a strong bid because of clauses in the loan deal.