Azerbaijani NGO's Appeal To President Trump On Upholding Law, Order And Vision Of Trump Corridor

MENAFN - AzerNews) A group of Azerbaijani civil society organisations has issued an open letter to US President Donald Trump calling for the upholding of law and order and support for the vision of the Trump Corridor for international peace and prosperity.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

To the President of the United States of America, Donald J.Trump

Dear Mr. President,

We, the representatives of the Azerbaijani civil society, human rights advocates, and survivors of decades of ethnic cleansing, extend our warmest greetings to you, leader who guides the world with kindness. We recognize in your leadership a kindred spirit – one that values worldwide peace, and has the courage to broker historic deals that others deemed impossible.

We write to you to provide a grounded, fact-based perspective on recent campaigns led by the so-called Lemkin Institute, which seek to undermine the very peace you have championed. While these groups use the sentiment of the Christmas season and New Year mood to call for the release of“detainees”, we respectfully ask you to look beyond the rhetoric and to assess these individuals based on their prior actions: due to their criminal activities about 1/5 of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories remained under the occupation of Armenia for more than three decades and nearly a million Azerbaijanis were subjected to ethnic cleansing.

Thanks to your leadership as a peacemaker, the South Caucasus region is experiencing the most peaceful period of the last 35 years. This achievement is something you personally secured through the historic Washington Joint Declaration of August 8, 2025.

Mr. President,

Individuals conducting misinformation campaigns, seek to present persons charged with financing terrorism and waging aggressive war, and committing crimes against humanity over 30 years of illegal occupation as“hostages,” whose actions resulted in the forced displacement of nearly one million Azerbaijanis and the systematic destruction of hundreds of peaceful settlements.

One of the detained persons is a Russian-Armenian oligarch Ruben Vardanyan, who is well known for his past ties to USAID Chief Samantha Power. He was sent to the region to act as the“state minister” in the puppet regime established in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to ensure that the peace is never achieved in the South Caucasus region.

Azerbaijan is conducting these trials with transparency and in accordance with international obligations. The legal proceedings, including those for Ruben Vardanyan, are conducted under the scrutiny of judicial panels and are open to the public.

Attempts to frame this as religious persecution are absolutely false. Azerbaijan remains a proud, secular country where Muslims Christians and Jews and have lived in harmony for centuries. For instance, the official gathering of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the capital city of Baku last month. Also, the second Catholic church, construction of which is financed by Azerbaijani state, is currently under construction in the capital city. These facts once again showcase Azerbaijan's commitment to interfaith dialogue and tolerance. There are many more examples like this.

Mr. President,

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan was never a religious one. Some malign actors are doing their best to undermine the peace in the region achieved through your personal involvement. In the spirit of the Washington Arrangements, confidence-building measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been initiated and economic ties are being restored.

You and your Administration showed the world that the American might goes hand-in-hand with peacebuilding and justice. We welcome the appeal of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the Nobel Peace Committee to award you the Nobel Peace Prize.

Through your leadership, several decades-long conflicts around the world have become part of history rather than a present reality. We believe that spoilers like the Lemkin Institute will never achieve their goal of misleading the American public.

With deepest respect for your leadership and vision,

The Representatives of Azerbaijani Civil Society

Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum

Vladimir Timoshenko – Retired Major General, Member of the Board of Veterans of War, Armed Forces, and Labor of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Novella Jafarova - Chairwoman of the Dilara Aliyeva Azerbaijan Women's Rights Society

Saadat Bananyarli - Chairwoman of the "Azerbaijan National Unit of the International Human Rights Society" Public Union

Saltanat Gojamanli - Chairwoman of the "Protection of Human Rights and Legality" Public Union

Amir Aliyev – Chairman of the“Center for the Promotion of Human Rights” Public Union

Alimammad Nuriyev – Head of the“Constitution” Research Fund

Zaur Mammadov - Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists

Rey Gasimov - Chairman of the“Association of Landmine Victims in Azerbaijan” Public Union

Hafiz Safikhanov - Chairman of the“Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines” Public Union

Zaur Ibrahimli - Chairman of the "Priority" Social Economic Research Center Public Union

Konul Behbudova – Chairwoman of the“Karabakh Missing Families” Public Union

Ayaz Mirzayev – Chairman of the“Azerbaijani Journalists Network” Public Union

Dilgam Ahmad – Chairman of the“Chapar – Center for the Study of National Heritage” Public Union

Fuad Mammadov - Chairman of the "Simurg" Azerbaijan Cultural Association

Fariz Khalilli – Chairman of the "Miras" Public Association for the Promotion of Cultural Heritage

Umud Rahimoghlu - Chairman of the International Eurasia Press Fund

Mubariz Asgarov - Chairman of the "Objective" Public Union for the Promotion of National Values

Shahla Naghiyeva - Chairwoman of the“Sonmez Mashal” Cultural Relations Public Union

Gamar Baghirova - Chairwoman of the Jafar Jabbarli Public Association for the Development of Culture, Science and Education

Sevinc Alizade – Chairwoman of the“Victory” Support to Families of Martyrs Public Union

Tunzala Abdullalimova – Chairwoman of the“For the Motherland - Support to Families of Martyrs” Public Union

Jeyran Hasanova – Chairwoman of the“Support to Mothers of Martyrs” Public Union

Aqil Jamal – Chairman of the“Common Values” Public Union Vugar Gadirov - Chairman of the “Youth Organization for Return and Revival” Public Union

Khalid Kazimov - Chairman of the Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union

Ahmad Abbasbayli - Chairman of the“Center for Development of Society” Public Union

Irada Rzazada - Chairperson of the Public Union “For Social Well-being of Citizens”

Keramet Ismayılov – Chairman of the Public Union for Economic and Social Development

Fikret Yusifov – President of the "Economics" International Economic Research Public Union