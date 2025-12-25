Emcoin & Hotdesk To Launch World's First Hybrid Token ICO From Abu Dhabi

In a milestone announcement revealed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Emirates Coin Investment (EmCoin), the first UAE SCA-licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider, and Hotdesk, the global leader in flexible workspace technology, signed an MoU to explore launching the groundbreaking DESK Token Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Envisioned as a hybrid security-and-utility token, DESK Token will be backed by high-quality, yield-generating real-estate assets (such as Grade A Offices and Coworking Spaces) while simultaneously powering seamless access to Hotdesk's worldwide on-demand workspace network. This dual-value model introduces an unprecedented asset class to the digital-asset space real-world yield combined with real utility.

With Hotdesk as the anchor utility partner, holders of the DESK Token will benefit from tokenized access to Hotdesk's 2,300+ workspaces across 81+ countries, enabling them to book, work, and collaborate globally with unmatched freedom.

The initiative will follow a fully regulated path, with EmCoin intending to support DESK Token within its compliant digital-asset ecosystem. This further strengthened by ecosystem partners including Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) and Singularity Venture Hub, providing robust institutional backing.

Pioneering the future of workspace and investment, this MoU reinforces Abu Dhabi's and the UAE's strategic commitment to shaping the next wave of digital-economy innovation. By merging regulated token infrastructure with the utility of a fast-growing global workspace platform, the DESK Token aims to create a new bridge between digital finance and the future of work.

DESK Token is designed as a real-world asset-backed, instantly usable digital asset, built for investors, businesses, creators, freelancers, and global teams. Powered from Abu Dhabi, engineered for the world.

Mohamed Khaled, Founder & CEO of Hotdesk, and Co-Founder & President of DESK Token, said:“Our goal is to launch the world's first hybrid token ICO from the heart of Abu Dhabi, subject to all required regulatory approvals. DESK Token is a hybrid digital asset initiative supported by a consortium of partners, including Hotdesk, MBank, EmCoin, and Singularity Venture Hub, and is designed to be backed by real-world assets that generate returns, deliver real-world utility, and create real value. This vision can only be achieved through Abu Dhabi's forward-thinking regulatory framework and innovation-driven ecosystem, and uniquely enabled through collaboration with EmCoin, the UAE's first SCA-licensed virtual asset service provider.”

Yasin Arafat, Chief Operating Officer of EmCoin, said:“By collaborating with Hotdesk, we are bringing a pioneering workspace platform into the blockchain world through a new hybrid token that combines practical everyday utility across a global network, with underlying real-world asset backing.”