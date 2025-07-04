Last Captive Elephant In Argentina Begins Her Historic Journey To Elephant Sanctuary Brazil

African elephant Kenya at Ecoparque Mendoza

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks a monumental step in the journey of Kenya, a 44-year-old female African elephant, as Global Sanctuary for Elephants (GSE) begins transporting her from Ecoparque Mendoza in Argentina to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil (ESB). Kenya's departure closes a chapter spanning 136 years of elephant captivity in Argentina, which began in 1889 when the first elephants arrived in Buenos Aires. With this relocation, Argentina becomes the first country in the world to voluntarily and ethically relocate all its captive elephants to sanctuary. This momentous move is the culmination of years of careful preparation, training and respect for Kenya's pace, and she is now en route to a life of healing, autonomy and potential companionship in the vast, wild sanctuary habitat.

For four decades, Kenya has lived in the confined, sterile environment of Ecoparque Mendoza, a small, hard-packed yard surrounded by concrete with little to engage her mind or her senses. Despite her imposing size and striking beauty, Kenya's life has been marked by loneliness, boredom and frustration. But now, all of that begins to change as she embarks on a new chapter of her life, one where her needs will be met with the respect and care she deserves. Kenya has shown remarkable progress in her training, and today, she willingly entered her transport crate, ready for the next phase of her journey. Her GSE caregivers and ecoparque staff have ensured that her comfort and well-being are prioritized at every step of her move.

“This is not just about relocating Kenya. It's about restoring her dignity, her autonomy and her sense of self as an elephant,” said Scott Blais, co-founder and CEO of GSE.“We owe Kenya a future where healing is possible, where her voice is heard and where she's free to just be an elephant - on her own terms.”

This move reflects a significant shift in how the world is beginning to view elephants in captivity. Across the globe, more and more facilities like Ecoparque Mendoza are voluntarily relocating their elephants to sanctuaries, recognizing that the needs of these intelligent and emotionally complex individuals cannot be fully met within the confines of traditional captive environments. Kenya's journey to ESB is part of a growing movement that prioritizes the emotional, physical and social well-being of elephants, offering them the opportunity to live as close to their natural lives as possible. This trend is a clear signal that the world is starting to understand and respect elephants not just as attractions, but as beings deserving of dignity and autonomy.

The relocation journey is underway, and Kenya is being transported under the watchful care of experienced elephant caregivers, veterinary professionals and a security team to ensure her comfort and safety throughout the process. Over the course of the five-day journey, every aspect of Kenya's physical and emotional welfare will be carefully attended to.

Once she arrives at ESB, Kenya will be given access to a vast natural habitat where she can roam, forage and interact with the life that thrives in her space. For the first time in nearly 40 years, she will have the opportunity for companionship with another elephant, Pupy, a female African elephant who was welcomed to ESB in April 2025. At ESB, Kenya will be able to reconnect with her natural behaviors, build new bonds if she chooses and begin healing from the years of isolation and captivity she has endured.

“This is a turning point in Kenya's life,” said Blais.“We're grateful for the support of Ecoparque Mendoza and the many individuals who have helped make this moment possible.”

Kenya's journey is a reminder of the incredible resilience of elephants and the transformative power of sanctuary. For updates on her relocation and to learn more about how you can support Kenya's transition, visit:

