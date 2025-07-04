Image Science Ltd Expands Capabilities In MTF Testing And Measurement In Oxfordshire
Oxfordshire, UK - July 4, 2025 - Image Science Ltd, a long-established specialist in optical testing, has expanded its capabilities in Modulation Transfer Function (MTF) testing and measurement. Based in Oxfordshire and founded in 1991, the company continues to lead in the development and customization of high-precision test benches for assessing the quality of visible and infrared lenses.
Image Science Ltd - Three Decades of Optical Innovation
With over 30 years of experience in optical metrology, Image Science Ltd has become a trusted name in lens testing. The company designs and manufactures modular test benches that allow for detailed analysis of critical optical parameters. These systems are used globally across sectors including defense, research, medical imaging, and high-tech manufacturing.
What is MTF and Why It Matters
MTF, or Modulation Transfer Function, quantifies how well a lens can reproduce contrast and detail from an object to its image. It is one of the most important metrics in determining the optical performance of a lens. High MTF values indicate sharper images, which is vital in applications where precision and clarity are non-negotiable.
Full-Spectrum Testing Capabilities
Image Science's optical benches are designed to test across the full spectral range:
. Visible
. Near Infrared (NIR)
. Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)
. Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)
. Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)
Whether for research and development or production environments, these benches offer reliable, repeatable measurements under real-world conditions. Users can select from a range of configurations to suit different optical formats and test specifications.
Beyond MTF - Complete Optical Assessment
In addition to MTF, Image Science systems support the measurement of:
. Phase Transfer Function (PTF)
. Effective and Flange Focal Length (EFL, FFL)
. Distortion and Field Curvature
. Chromatic Aberration and Vignetting
. Field of View (FOV) and Absolute Transmission
. Encircled and Ensquared Energy metrics
These parameters provide a full performance profile for any lens, enabling manufacturers to validate designs and optimize image quality.
Customised Testing Solutions
Every optical application has unique requirements. That's why Image Science offers tailor-made solutions, with systems that can be adapted to specific lens sizes, wavelengths, and alignment conditions. The company's engineering team collaborates with clients to deliver precision equipment tailored to evolving testing goals. Bench modules and interfaces are modular and future-ready.
In-House MTF Testing Services
For customers who do not require their own test bench, Image Science offers an in-house MTF testing service. Ideal for prototype evaluation, this service delivers fast, accurate measurements in a controlled lab setting. All data is compiled into structured reports, ready for integration into R&D workflows.
Contact Image Science Ltd Today
To learn more about MTF testing equipment or request in-house testing services, contact Image Science Ltd.
Phone: 01865 400867
Location: Oxfordshire
A technical specialist is available to assist with all enquiries related to lens performance testing and equipment configuration MTF Measurement.
