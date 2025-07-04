Azerbaijan Offers A Highly Favorable Investment Climate - President Ilham Aliyev

“Today, Azerbaijan ensures the energy security of many countries and exports natural gas to 12 countries through various gas pipelines. We are among the global leaders in this regard,” the President added.

