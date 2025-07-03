Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Continues To Target Data Center Boom With Renewable Energy Focus Amid Soaring AI Power Demands



The company announced its expansion into the $395 billion global data center market as a developer, owner, and strategic partner.

The move underscores SolarBank's commitment to integrating renewable energy in diverse, emerging sectors.

AI data centers are projected to need 30 times more power by 2035, creating a critical opportunity for clean energy solutions. The company joins tech giants and specialized data center providers focused on sustainability and resilience in digital infrastructure.

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., continues its focus on the rapidly growing data center sector, highlighting its plan to serve as a developer, owner, and partner in one of the world's fastest-expanding infrastructure markets. This focus comes as the global data center industry is forecast to reach $395 billion by 2030, fueled by explosive demand for cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence technologies ( ).

SolarBank's focus arrives at a pivotal time for the sector. According to Deloitte, the power consumption of AI data centers could jump from 4 gigawatts today to 123 gigawatts by 2035, a thirtyfold increase that will stretch existing power grids and infrastructure ( ). The scale of that growth...

