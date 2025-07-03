403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine Await Proposals for Next Round of Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine are still aligning on dates for the next round of peace talks in Istanbul and are currently waiting for each other to submit proposals on timelines, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Thursday.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov assured there were no significant obstacles to the process.
"There are no 'blockages'; we just need to complete all procedures for coordination. Each side is waiting for timeline proposals," he explained.
Regarding the memorandum that both nations have drafted to outline their perspectives on a potential peace agreement, Moscow refrains from commenting on its contents, as discussions with Ukraine are still pending.
"We believe that discussing through the media could only harm the process," Peskov stated.
On the topic of the U.S. halting arms deliveries to Kyiv, the Kremlin is monitoring the situation closely, according to the spokesperson.
"It seems that the industry alone cannot keep up with producing missiles in sufficient quantities, especially considering how many shipments have already been made and are still ongoing to Israel and Ukraine. Certain problems exist here," he noted.
Peskov suggested that fewer weapons reaching Ukraine would expedite the conclusion of Russia’s "special military operation."
"The fewer rockets that arrive from abroad, the closer the end of the special military operation," he reiterated.
So far, Russia and Ukraine have held two rounds of peace talks in Istanbul, where they successfully addressed several humanitarian issues, including significant prisoner exchanges.
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a third round of negotiations would only take place once prior agreements had been fully implemented.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov assured there were no significant obstacles to the process.
"There are no 'blockages'; we just need to complete all procedures for coordination. Each side is waiting for timeline proposals," he explained.
Regarding the memorandum that both nations have drafted to outline their perspectives on a potential peace agreement, Moscow refrains from commenting on its contents, as discussions with Ukraine are still pending.
"We believe that discussing through the media could only harm the process," Peskov stated.
On the topic of the U.S. halting arms deliveries to Kyiv, the Kremlin is monitoring the situation closely, according to the spokesperson.
"It seems that the industry alone cannot keep up with producing missiles in sufficient quantities, especially considering how many shipments have already been made and are still ongoing to Israel and Ukraine. Certain problems exist here," he noted.
Peskov suggested that fewer weapons reaching Ukraine would expedite the conclusion of Russia’s "special military operation."
"The fewer rockets that arrive from abroad, the closer the end of the special military operation," he reiterated.
So far, Russia and Ukraine have held two rounds of peace talks in Istanbul, where they successfully addressed several humanitarian issues, including significant prisoner exchanges.
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a third round of negotiations would only take place once prior agreements had been fully implemented.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment