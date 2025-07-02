MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry-first short-term XRP contracts and unprecedented rewards program lower barriers to entry for retail investors worldwide.

Los Angeles, California, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFM Crypto, the world's leading crypto asset management platform, has officially launched its innovative "1-Day XRP Contract," providing new users with a flexible, low-risk way to experience the platform's capabilities. This product debut coincides with a major promotional campaign featuring over $1 million in giveaways, including a $10 bonus for every new registrant.

What is PFM Crypto? Why Now?

PFM Crypto has built an intelligent, accessible, and sustainable crypto asset management ecosystem. At its core lies the proprietary PFM-AI system, which dynamically reallocates assets across high-potential cryptocurrencies based on real-time market data to optimize returns.

With the "1-Day XRP Contract" launch, PFM Crypto transitions from a high-performance niche platform to an open model welcoming retail traders and everyday investors worldwide.

The platform currently serves over 9.2 million users across 192 countries, with recent performance metrics including:

5-Day Contract Strategy: +6.15% returns

15-Day Contract Strategy: +20.7% returns

30-Day Contract Strategy: +55.6% returns

These figures represent actual user results – not projections – demonstrating PFM Crypto's AI-driven yield optimization and results-focused operational model.

"1-Day XRP Contract" Launch Details

The new product becomes available today, across PFM Crypto's web and mobile platforms. Priced at just $10 with $0.60 daily returns, it offers an accessible entry point to PFM Crypto's growing ecosystem.

$1M+ Community Rewards Campaign

To celebrate the launch, PFM Crypto has initiated a board-approved rewards program exceeding $1 million. The campaign provides truly barrier-free trial opportunities – all new registrants receive a $10 bonus credited to their account dashboard.

Highlights of the Limited-Time Campaign:

- Intensive 24-Hour Income Window: Designed for accelerated gains, Users can claim XRP earnings every 24 hours.

- $1M in XRP Rewards: With structured reward tiers of $2/ $10 , PFMCrypto is incentivizing both new and existing users to participate.

- Enhanced Daily Yields: Participants will enjoy higher-than-usual XRP returns for the duration of the promotion.

This bold marketing initiative aims to attract new users, encourage sharing, and demonstrate PFM Crypto's core product value.

Significance for Crypto Investors

PFM Crypto combines AI innovation, fintech advancement, and practical cryptocurrency functionality – three powerful elements resonating with global crypto investors. It delivers returns without requiring deep technical or trading expertise.

Why PFMCrypto Is the Go-To Choice for XRP Beginners and Veterans Alike:

- Easy to start: users do not need to prepare expensive equipment and complex knowledge.

- Zero Maintenance Fees: PFMCrypto handles electricity, cooling, and hardware upkeep-users simply activate their contracts.

- $10 Welcome Bonus: Every new user receives a sign-up reward and daily login incentives.

- Daily Payouts + Capital Security: Users earn daily income, with the principal returned upon contract maturity.

By focusing on measurable performance rather than hype, PFM Crypto has established itself as an enduring value proposition in the crypto investment ecosystem.

About PFM Crypto

Operated by FCA-regulated Precision Financial Management Ltd (Company No. 11719896), PFM Crypto represents a new category of digital asset platforms – data-driven, performance-focused, and globally trusted. Since its 2018 founding, the Leyland-based company has grown into one of the year's most compelling crypto investment opportunities for return-oriented (rather than speculative) investors.



For complete details and participation:

