Roadside Bombing in Pakistan Claims Four Lives

2025-07-02 09:14:22
(MENAFN) At least four people were killed and 11 others wounded on Wednesday when a government vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to officials.

The vehicle, part of Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ismail’s convoy, was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) near Nawagai in the Bajaur tribal district. A district police spokesperson, speaking to media on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack.

The official reported that Assistant Commissioner Ismail, along with one more official and two security personnel, died at the scene, while 11 others sustained injuries.

The Bajaur region, which is part of the seven tribal districts formerly known as tribal agencies and lies along the Afghan border, has seen a rise in terror attacks in recent months.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for this specific bombing, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been linked to many similar incidents in the area.

Pakistan's President Asif Zardari strongly condemned the attack, reaffirming the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism. In a statement issued from the presidency, he expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to the wounded.

