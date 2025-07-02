403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Roadside Bombing in Pakistan Claims Four Lives
(MENAFN) At least four people were killed and 11 others wounded on Wednesday when a government vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to officials.
The vehicle, part of Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ismail’s convoy, was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) near Nawagai in the Bajaur tribal district. A district police spokesperson, speaking to media on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack.
The official reported that Assistant Commissioner Ismail, along with one more official and two security personnel, died at the scene, while 11 others sustained injuries.
The Bajaur region, which is part of the seven tribal districts formerly known as tribal agencies and lies along the Afghan border, has seen a rise in terror attacks in recent months.
Although no group has claimed responsibility for this specific bombing, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been linked to many similar incidents in the area.
Pakistan's President Asif Zardari strongly condemned the attack, reaffirming the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism. In a statement issued from the presidency, he expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to the wounded.
The vehicle, part of Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ismail’s convoy, was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) near Nawagai in the Bajaur tribal district. A district police spokesperson, speaking to media on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack.
The official reported that Assistant Commissioner Ismail, along with one more official and two security personnel, died at the scene, while 11 others sustained injuries.
The Bajaur region, which is part of the seven tribal districts formerly known as tribal agencies and lies along the Afghan border, has seen a rise in terror attacks in recent months.
Although no group has claimed responsibility for this specific bombing, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been linked to many similar incidents in the area.
Pakistan's President Asif Zardari strongly condemned the attack, reaffirming the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism. In a statement issued from the presidency, he expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to the wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment