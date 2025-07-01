403
South Korean Court Prolongs Detention of Two Military Officials
(MENAFN) A military court in South Korea extended the detention of two high-ranking military officials on Monday for their alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief attempt to impose martial law, media reported. The court in Seoul ruled to keep Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung and Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho in custody, citing concerns that they might destroy vital evidence.
The extension of their detention follows the withdrawal of a previous bail request, which had been made by prosecutors. This decision came after the two officers were indicted earlier this month on charges of perjury and breaching military secrets.
Meanwhile, Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team requested a delay in his second questioning by special counsel over the martial law issue. Yoon sought to reschedule the session, initially set for Tuesday, to Thursday or a later date, and requested time to consult with his defense lawyers.
However, prosecutors rejected the request.
An official from the special counsel's office emphasized that if Yoon fails to attend the scheduled questioning on Tuesday, they will promptly set a new date within the week. On Saturday, the former president had already appeared for questioning related to the insurrection charges tied to his martial law declaration on December 3.
Yoon was ousted in April by the constitutional court following his unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law. In January, he was arrested and indicted on charges of abuse of power and leading an insurrection.
