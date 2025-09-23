Parliament Of Kyrgyzstan Approves Move For Self-Dissolution

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A significant political move is underway in Kyrgyzstan as the Committee on Constitutional Legislation of the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament) today reviewed a proposal for the parliament's self-dissolution, Trend reports

The initiative was presented by MP Ulan Primov, who stated that a group of 32 deputies is behind the proposal. The core argument centers on the timing of national elections.

"The difference between two major political events-the presidential and parliamentary elections-is less than two months. Therefore, to strengthen the country's political system and ensure stability, the initiative group proposes that the parliament voluntarily terminate its powers," Primov explained.

According to the current schedule, the presidential election is set for the fourth Sunday of January 2027, while the next parliamentary election is scheduled for November 2026. The proposed dissolution would lead to an early parliamentary vote, consolidating the electoral timeline.

Today, the same committee approved a significant amendment to the constitutional law "On Elections" in three readings. A key change introduced by the bill is the legalization of remote voting.

Once enacted, the law will allow any citizen to vote at any polling station outside their home district through online identification. This provision also extends to Kyrgyz citizens living or residing abroad.

The Coordination Council will determine the date for reviewing the formal resolution on the self-dissolution of the current convocation parliament. According to MP Dastan Bekeshev, the matter could be added to the agenda for a parliamentary session as early as September 25.

Bekeshev suggested that the President could sign a corresponding decree next week, which would officially trigger the start of preparations for snap parliamentary elections.

Echoing this readiness, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Tynchtyk Shainazarov stated that the election commission is prepared to conduct the extraordinary elections whenever they are called.